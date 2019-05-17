May 1 to May 5

Wednesday, May 1

Welfare Check: Common Drive, we received an anonymous tip that someone was being held hostage at this residence. Everyone was checked on and no one was being held captive.

Open Door: Carrie Martin Elementary, after school hours and while doing checks around the school a deputy found an open door. School was checked and found no one inside. Staff came and secured the door.

Thursday, May 2

Follow Up / Runaway Juvenile: Canyonlands Street, a juvenile boy was located by his father at a friend’s house in Loveland. The father said the living arrangements are acceptable and his son has his permission to be at his friend’s house.

Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft/Trespass: N 83rd St. (Boulder County), a Boulder man reported to Boulder his 2003 Kawasaki Motorcycle as stolen. Vehicle was located and recovered by Boulder and Larimer County Deputies and charges are being brought into Larimer County for the two juvenile males for this incident and from their recent crime spree.

Suspicious Circumstances: Berthoud High, a resident who lives near the high school reported a white light outside the school flashing on the east side of the building, almost as if the fire alarm is going off. It turned out to be a malfunctioning light.

Friday, May 3

Found Property: CR 23 and CR 8, a big bag of tools was found and turned in to the Berthoud Squad. Tools will be stored at the town hall for a short while.

Trespass: Redwood Circle. A resident reported there were some juveniles trespassing on his property. They are not there now, but he has video of them. Met with the resident who showed us a video of three kids walking past his property on the sidewalk. one male stepped onto his property and rang the doorbell. The resident refused to email video and stated that he only wanted us to tell the kids to stay off his property. Basically: Get off my lawn!

Saturday, May the 4th be with you

Recovered Stolen Plates: 2nd Street, two “stolen” plates from a previous report were recovered after the owner of the home found them under his deck. Oops

Abandoning A Motor Vehicle/Traffic Violations: 3rd Street and Massachusetts Ave., a yellow box truck was parked in the fire lane, partially blocking a fire hydrant and right in front of a no parking sign. The same vehicle was an issue for expired plates last year. Not able to get hold of owner so the vehicle was towed. The fire department is very unforgiving with a car parked in front of a hydrant when they need it.

Welfare Check: E. Nebraska Ave., an anonymous caller reported a woman texted him suicidal comments and a photo of a hand full of pills. The woman and her mother were moderately uncooperative with law enforcement.

Sunday, Cinco de Mayo

Suspicious / Warrant Arrest / Protection Order Violation: 1st Street, a man was contacted during a suspicious call. He was booked on a felony warrant. The man’s brother was also on scene and is restrained from his ex-wife who is now his brother’s girlfriend. What? Sounds like a new episode for the Maury Povich show.

Warrant Arrest: a Berthoud man was contacted at his residence and arrested on LCSO felony warrant for Aggravated Incest and Sexual Assault on a Child. Booked.

Vehicle Crash / Hit and Run: 7th Street, a resident reported that someone crashed into her car while it was parked in front of her house.

Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft / 1st Degree Criminal Trespass: 4th Street, a vehicle was stolen and dumped one block away and at least three other vehicles that we know of were entered. The vehicle that was stolen was processed for evidence and returned to its owner. The other vehicles were documented, and the owners were made aware of the situation.

May 6 to May 12

Monday, May 6

Vehicle Trespass: 5th Street, two unlocked vehicles were trespassed in last night. Most likely related to the trespasses and vehicle theft from the night before.

Found Property: Hwy 60 / CR 1, a backpack and gas can were found at this intersection. Initially believed to be related to the vehicle trespasses in Berthoud. Later found an owner and he was left a voicemail to come pick up his stuff from town hall as it was not related to the trespasses.

Criminal Impersonation / Identity Theft / Warrant Arrest / Follow Up: Buena Vista and Boulder Drive, Loveland. A Loveland man was contacted as being a suspect in a vehicle theft from Berthoud. He stated he bought the camper from the last owner and provided a handwritten bill of sale signed by that man. But the suspect gave his brother’s name and date of birth to the deputy today to avoid his warrants. He also gave the same name to another deputy last night and confessed today after Miranda. Booked on his two warrants and new charges.

Tuesday, May 7

Warrant Arrest / Introduction of Contraband / Possession of Schedule II narcotics: Loves Travel Center, a man and woman were contacted after a deputy found a warrant while running plates. Both transported to jail. While at the Jail, deputies found 10 Oxycodone pills hidden in a coin pocket now he’s booked with new felony charges. In the back of the car, deputies told their sergeant there was a black lab. The sergeant opened the door and found a HUGE Rottweiler laying in the back. Black lab my foot!

Runaway/Stolen Vehicle: Spartan Avenue, the SRO Deputy was informed that a couple of 16-year-old fugitives were at the school. They fled in a stolen Mercedes-Benz which is stolen out of Loveland PD. One of the boys is a runaway and cut off his ankle monitor but was never reported until we called dad today. There was a handgun in the stolen car so all of them should be considered armed and dangerous.

Family Problems: Greenwood Ave, a 14-year-old boy was contacted at his home after his mom called 911 for his violent behavior.

Criminal Mischief / Menacing: 1st St. / E Iowa Ave., a resident was driving to work when three young adults flipped him off. He attempted to photograph them, at which point the suspects kicked his vehicle and threw rocks which shattered his driver-side window. They also yelled, “You are going to die”. Parents? Donde estas?

Wednesday, May 8

Burglary/Theft: Glen Drive, a resident came home from work and noticed his gun safe had been entered by key and two rifles were taken along with two 30 round magazines, 2 black carry bags, and a pistol. Only 2 keys have access, one that he has and one that was on the key ring that his son took when he stole his father’s Mercedes-Benz. These kids have been on a crime spree in Berthoud, Loveland and Ft. Collins

Thursday, May 9

Harassment: 4th St. Berthoud Laundry: a woman reported that an unidentified man removed her wet clothing from a dryer. This caused a verbal altercation. The woman stated that the man made the statement, “I should just pull my .45 out and shoot you.” Video to be recovered to hopefully we can identify the man. The suspect will come clean soon as he is found.

Suspicious: Franklin Av, a resident reported that he came home after work and noticed that the front doorknob was locked. He stated that he never locks the bottom lock. No signs of forced entry, nothing moved, nothing taken, and the neighbors did not see anything.

Vehicle Crash / Non-Injury: Hwy 287 / Hwy 56, a driver couldn’t stop on the wet roads and struck the back of a stopped vehicle.

Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft / Burglary/Warrant Arrest: one of the crime spree boys and the stolen vehicle and one of the stolen rifles were recovered located at his father’s residence in Berthoud. The other kid had been located in Denver. The Berthoud boy was returned to Platte Juvenile Facility for his current warrants and the above-mentioned new charges.

Vehicular Assault / Recovered Stolen Vehicle / Motor Vehicle Theft: NE Frontage Rd. / Weld CR40, a stolen flatbed truck traveling North on I-25 attempts to enter the frontage road by crossing the grass median. A Suburban traveling North on the frontage road had no warning of the vehicle crossing the median and collides with the flatbed truck. Driver of the Suburban is extricated and taken to the hospital with Serious Bodily Injuries. Driver of the stolen truck is also transported and admitted to being at Sylvan Dale Ranch where his vehicle got stuck and taking the truck. Booked

Friday, May 10

Report of an Airplane Crash: Over Berthoud, received calls from obvious city slickers that a plane was flying very low and smoke coming out of it. Turned out it was a crop-dusting plane spraying the fields.

Vehicle Crash / Non-Injury: Hwy 287 / Hwy 56, a driver tried to change lanes when there was a vehicle in that lane already. Minor damage.

Possible Harassment / Possible Violation of Protection Order: Windom Peaks Dr., a resident reported that her ex-husband was harassing her through the Talking Parents app. He sent 4 more messages to her after she asked him to stop and even cited state law when doing so. But oh no he would not listen.

Runaway Juvenile: Angora Dr., a 17-year-old Berthoud High School student, ran away from his home sometime today. The mother called later to report her son had returned home and was ok. He claimed his phone battery died and that was why he could call them or respond to messages left.

Active Shooter/Felony Menacing: N. 2nd Street, employees of Lehman Printing Center were reporting a male actively shooting a gun in the parking lot of the business and employees were sheltering in place. Male was still armed and on scene when Deputies arrived. Male turned when deputies driving up pointing the shotgun at them but then immediately dropped the gun when he saw who it was. Male was compliant with commands and was taken into custody without further incident. This was a very lucky man as this could have ended differently.

Saturday, May 11

Criminal Mischief: Bunyan Av, the property caretaker reported 3 windows broken on the back of the unoccupied farmhouse. Property is owned by an investor who lives in California and is slated for development. No one except the caretaker is allowed on the property.

Theft: Welch Av, a resident reported that his 2014 Black/Gray Trek bike was stolen from his fenced in backyard sometime in the last week.

Disturbance / Landlord Tenant Dispute: 2nd St, a renter came to pay his landlord and was short on rent. The landlord confronted him about past due rent and other issues, and then it got physical. Thanks a lot, now I have Olivia Newton-John singing; Let’s get physical, stuck in my head.

Criminal Mischief / Graffiti: Mountain Ave, the word “status” was spray painted in two spots on the back of the building. I will let you know their “status” when we find them.

Sunday, May 12

Criminal Impersonation: W CR8, a homeless man and woman were contacted walking on CR8. The woman advised they were walking to her Aunt’s house who lives Estes Park.