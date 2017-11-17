Provide by

Larimer County Sheriff’s Department

Berthoud Squad

November 1 to November 5

Wednesday, November 1

Menacing: Massachusetts Avenue, 14-year-old male pulled a knife on a 9-year-old girl while making verbal threats on a school bus.

DUI: Welch Avenue / 8th Street, 47-year-old female contacted for a parking violation and was found to be impaired by alcohol. She was arrested and booked into Jail.

Warrant: Franklin Avenue / 5th Street, 44-year-old male contacted as the driver of a vehicle for a lane violation. Male had a warrant and was booked into Jail.

Thursday, November 2

Family problems: Nebraska Avenue, 24-year-old female from El Paso County reported her two-year-old daughter had been in Berthoud visiting the child’s father, a 25-year-old male, and had been returned with a small red mark near the child’s eye. El Paso County Department of Human Services is investigating the incident.

Runaway: Canyonlands Street, 15-year-old male did not return home and is considered off his psych medications.

Friday, November 3

Warrant: 3rd Street, 34-year-old female arrested on 2 warrants and booked into Jail.

Unattended Death: 2nd Street, 78-year-old male passed during the evening. The man had various medical issues, nothing suspicious noted during investigation.

Welfare Check: S 9th Street, 78-year-old female who had left the Berthoud Living Center and was visiting family did not return to the facility. She was located, healthy and safe and requested to spend more time with her family.

Saturday, November 4

DUI: CR8 / Hwy 287, 30-year-old male was asleep at the intersection and was booked into Jail.

S unday, November 5

Code enforcement

Animal Problems – 5

Parking Problems- 4

Other ordinance violations- 13

November 6 to November 12

Monday, November 6

Stolen Vehicle: E Iowa Avenue, a resident reported a company vehicle was stolen. She stated that the vehicle was parked at her son’s house last night. She stated that her son called her this morning stating that the vehicle was not in the driveway.

Suspicious Circumstances: Hwy 56 and CR 3, a driver reported that their passenger window shattered as they were traveling on Hwy 56.

Warrant Arrest: S. 9th Street, a 23-year-old man was arrested for a felony warrant out of Weld County.

Vehicle Crash / Careless Driving: N. CR17 (Loveland Reservoir), an 18-year-old Loveland woman drove into the lake after swerving to miss a rabbit. Missed it by a hare.

Tuesday, November 7

Disturbance: 7th Street, a resident reported that she and her roommate got into an argument about his drinking the previous night. RP stated that she was pushed into a dog kennel.

Vehicle Crash: 8th Street and Munson Court, a 17-year-old Johnstown boy was traveling south bound on S 8th St in the 200 block. He lost control and crossed over the roadway and went over the left side of the road and struck a tree. The tree won.

Vehicle Crash: Hwy 287 at mile marker 326, a 30-year-old Longmont woman drove off of the side of the road striking a sign.

Wednesday, November 8

Driving Under Restraint / Owner Operated Uninsured Vehicle: 1st Street and Hwy 287, a 31-year-old woman was contacted during a traffic stop. The driver was found to be driving on a suspended driver’s license. She also stated the vehicle was not insured.

Mental Health Hold: a juvenile female was suicidal with a plan to overdose on pills.

Thursday, November 9

Driving Under Restraint: 2nd Street and Bunyan Avenue, a 24-year-old Berthoud woman was stopped for a traffic violation and was found to have a cancel/denied driving status.

Fraud: 2nd Street, a resident was notified by LifeLock that someone was trying to start different accounts in her name.

2 Vehicle Crashes on School Property: Spartan Avenue, both minor damage and non-injury.

Friday, November 10

Identity Theft: Alpine Avenue, a resident’s identity was compromised during the Equifax breach. Unknown suspects opened a credit account with his information.

Vehicle Trespass: 6th Street, a resident’s unlocked vehicle was entered sometime overnight. A purse, wallet, gift card, sweatshirt and loose change was taken.

Harassment: Woodcock Street, a resident reported receiving a large number of text messages and emails from her ex-boyfriend. Upon review, there were over 100 messages between the two since last Sunday. Both used derogatory language towards each other but no threats were made.

Suspicious Circumstances / Possible Gang Affiliation: Mountain Avenue, employees noticed a suspicious male “casing” the store throughout the day. At one point, they felt the incident was about to become a robbery so they hit the panic alarm. The subject was contacted a block away and was interviewed. The 24-year-old man is claiming he is a Crenshaw Mafia Gangster member out of west Denver with a violent history. Crisis averted by alert employees.

Burglary: 1st Street, a resident reported that his locked plumbing company trailer was broken into and several tools were stolen.

Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft / 2 Degree Arson / Reckless Endangerment / Use of a Controlled Substance / Resisting Arrest / Found Missing Juveniles: Canyonlands Street, while attempting to contact a missing 15-year-old juvenile, deputies were informed that he was in a stolen vehicle with another missing 16-year-old juvenile and a 20-year-old male. Deputies were informed that they were going to pick up another juvenile male so he could run away too. All parties were contacted and detained. The vehicle they came in was stolen and was found to have stolen plates from another vehicle. It was determined that the 15-year-old had used meth and been involved in the motor vehicle theft and was subsequently arrested and taken to the HUB. The 16-year-old was also found to be involved in the motor vehicle theft but she resisted arrest and attempted to kick deputies. She continued to be combative and had a lighter hidden on her person and while enroute to the HUB she lit the patrol vehicle’s seat belt on fire, damaging her seat belt while the vehicle was in motion on the interstate. She wasn’t injured, but was taken to the hospital and was later taken to the HUB.

Saturday, November 11

Vehicle Trespass / Theft: Elmwood Street, a resident found that his unlocked car had been gone through some time since last night and items stolen.

Follow-up Missing Juvenile: Holmes Place, a man called dispatch asking why the police called him the prior night. When he was contacted he was informed about a missing person. He stated she wasn’t with him but would be soon. He further stated he was her step-father and did not think there was a custody agreement in regard to her. He also stated he was homeless, living in his car in the Denver area. Deputies later discovered that the runaway from this case had been found by Denver Police and returned to her parents.

Follow-up Stolen Vehicle: E. Iowa, witnesses reported seeing a man driving the stolen vehicle reported earlier.

Criminal Mischief / Domestic Violence: 2nd Street, a resident reported that her husband kicked her vehicle and dented the door.

Sunday, November 12

Follow-up to Criminal Mischief / Domestic Violence: 2nd Street, the husband from the above event was contacted and arrested for kicking and damaging his wife’s vehicle during a dispute.

Follow-up Stolen Vehicle: Michigan Avenue, a resident reported that he had seen the stolen vehicle for this case driving on Michigan Avenue.

Code Enforcement:

Animal Problems – 6

Parking Problems – 12

Other Ordinance Problems – 6