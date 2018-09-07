Provided by

Larimer County Sheriff’s Department

Berthoud Squad

Saturday, September 1

Assist to CSP / Motor Vehicle Crash / DUI: CR 23 and CR 6, deputies were requested by State Patrol to respond to a rollover motor vehicle crash. As deputies were walking toward the rolled vehicle, two males could be seen running from the area. Deputies were able to locate the males in a field and detained them. It was later learned there were four males in the vehicle. Extensive searches were completed to included foot and drone resources in hopes of finding the other two males, due to the nature/force of the rolled vehicle and injury concerns. They were not located; however, they all have been identified. This information shared with CSP, who took over call and handled the crash/ DUI.

Sunday, September 2

Motor Vehicle Crash 1st Street and CR 12, a driver was distracted by his cellphone and rear-ended another vehicle. The other vehicle was slowing down for a vehicle turning onto CR 12 in front of him. Cited for careless driving.

Found Property: Curlew Drive, property was found in the Heron Pointe sub-division possibly from a vehicle trespass. Items that were found are a red t-shirt, white Hydroflask, a camera, an old photograph and a bottle of cologne were turned in. I suppose the person who stole the items took his picture in his new shirt while keeping hydrated and smelling good.

Fatal Crash on U.S. Highway 287 south of Berthoud.

Code Enforcement:

Animal Problems – 10

Vehicle Problems – 9

Other Ordinance Problems – 9