June 4, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Now in its 49th year, the Big Thompson Canyon Association (BTCA) Pancake Breakfast has become a tradition for many families. A Sunday trip up the Big Thompson Canyon and breakfast in the historic log building spells an enjoyable and inexpensive family outing. Advance tickets are only $6 for adults and $4 for children 4 to 9 years of age; tickets are $1 more at the door. Little ones under 4 eat for free. The BTCA building is located about 1 mile east of Drake on US 34. Check the website for updates: http://bigthompsoncanyonassociation.org/

There are more activities than just the all you can eat breakfast. BTCA members host a bake sale. Proceeds from the pancake breakfast and bake sale fund the BTCA during the year. The BTCA maintains the building and provides a central gathering place for the local community.

The Big Thompson Canyon Volunteer Fire Department (BTCVFD) hosts a craft show next door at the firehouse; participants are local crafters whose table fees assist the fire department with various needs. The fire department also assists with traffic and cooking.

There is a charity raffle, this year benefitting Running River Benefits, a group that assists families with young children that have experienced an illness or tragedy requiring significant medical compensation (http://runningriverbenefits.org). Prizes include merchandise and gift certificates from many area businesses.

US 34 will be open! The road is scheduled to reopen to all traffic May 25, the beginning of Memorial Day weekend. The pancake breakfast is on the following weekend – come see the canyon without the holiday crowds!

Advance tickets may be purchased at:

Loveland: Sunny Jim’s Candies, Quick Print Shop and Whiteside’s Western Wear

Berthoud: Indigo Sky Trading Company