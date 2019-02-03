Celebrating Our Wild Brothers & Sisters

– A Wildlife Gala

& Fundraiser for MISSION: New Earth –

ALLENSPARK,

CO January 30, 2019 – Celebrating Our

Wild Brothers & Sisters, a wildlife gala and fundraiser for MISSION: New

Earth, will take place the evening of April 6, 2019, at the Estes Park High

School, 1600 Manford Avenue in Estes Park, Colorado.

A silent

auction, kicking off the evening of fun and entertainment, will begin at 6

p.m., followed by the Wildlife Gala at 7 p.m. and ending at 10 p.m.

Louise du Toit, coming from her home on the

Greek Isle of Corfu, is the Gala’s featured vocalist and wildlife advocate.

Here’s what one individual had to say about Ms

du Toit, “Her enchanting voice interprets each melody with a sweetness lifting

one upward – soaring enraptured in Heaven where the celestial Choirs hush their

singing to listen to this terrestrial Angelic voice.”

If you

are unfamiliar with Ms du Toit’s singing, check out this online video: https://vimeo.com/250613349

There’s

more . . .

The

winners of MISSION: New Earth’s children and youth wildlife photography contest

– Our Wild Brothers & Sisters – will

be announced.

There

will also be a presentation featuring live raptors. Not only will guests learn why birds of prey are important to our

ecosystems, they will also discover the various types of raptors found world

wide, the challenges they’re facing and what we can do to protect them.

The wildlife

photography of local wildlife photographers Lori Huff and Weldon Lee will also

be featured.

Rocky Mountain Wildlife – Bighorn to

Grizzlies, Ms Huff’s presentation, will highlight images

of wildlife that call the Rockies their home, while Mr. Lee’s program, The Amazing World of Wildlife, will

depict images of wildlife found around the world.

Tickets

are available in Estes Park at Macdonalds Book Shop, 152 E. Elkhorn Avenue. You

can also contact Weldon Lee, the event organizer by email,

weldon@weldonlee.com, or by phone, (303) 747-2074.

All proceeds

from this event will go to MISSION: New Earth, a local non-profit focusing on

children, youth and wildlife.

Whatever

you do, don’t miss this exciting event.