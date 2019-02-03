Celebrating Our Wild Brothers & Sisters
– A Wildlife Gala
& Fundraiser for MISSION: New Earth –
ALLENSPARK,
CO January 30, 2019 – Celebrating Our
Wild Brothers & Sisters, a wildlife gala and fundraiser for MISSION: New
Earth, will take place the evening of April 6, 2019, at the Estes Park High
School, 1600 Manford Avenue in Estes Park, Colorado.
A silent
auction, kicking off the evening of fun and entertainment, will begin at 6
p.m., followed by the Wildlife Gala at 7 p.m. and ending at 10 p.m.
Louise du Toit, coming from her home on the
Greek Isle of Corfu, is the Gala’s featured vocalist and wildlife advocate.
Here’s what one individual had to say about Ms
du Toit, “Her enchanting voice interprets each melody with a sweetness lifting
one upward – soaring enraptured in Heaven where the celestial Choirs hush their
singing to listen to this terrestrial Angelic voice.”
If you
are unfamiliar with Ms du Toit’s singing, check out this online video: https://vimeo.com/250613349
There’s
more . . .
The
winners of MISSION: New Earth’s children and youth wildlife photography contest
– Our Wild Brothers & Sisters – will
be announced.
There
will also be a presentation featuring live raptors. Not only will guests learn why birds of prey are important to our
ecosystems, they will also discover the various types of raptors found world
wide, the challenges they’re facing and what we can do to protect them.
The wildlife
photography of local wildlife photographers Lori Huff and Weldon Lee will also
be featured.
Rocky Mountain Wildlife – Bighorn to
Grizzlies, Ms Huff’s presentation, will highlight images
of wildlife that call the Rockies their home, while Mr. Lee’s program, The Amazing World of Wildlife, will
depict images of wildlife found around the world.
Tickets
are available in Estes Park at Macdonalds Book Shop, 152 E. Elkhorn Avenue. You
can also contact Weldon Lee, the event organizer by email,
weldon@weldonlee.com, or by phone, (303) 747-2074.
All proceeds
from this event will go to MISSION: New Earth, a local non-profit focusing on
children, youth and wildlife.
Whatever
you do, don’t miss this exciting event.
There are no comments yet. Be the first to comment on this article.