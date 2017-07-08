July 2017
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
News for Norther Colorado and the world

Saturday, July 8, 2017
Subscribe

LaVern Johnson, Lioness of Lyons, turns 90

LaVern Johnson, icon of Lyons, Colorado is celebrating her 90th birthday. She is known for being a “key person” in: saving the high school from closing, preventing the Coffin Top Dam, stopping housing on toxic dumps, expanding the parks, fighting for affordable housing, creating and curating the Redstone Museum, founding the Lyons Historical Society, creating a dog park, fighting against alcohol and marijuana, particularly with kids in mind, and promoting Lyons businesses.

Additionally, her work as a Board Trustee for six terms (13 years total); on the Lyons Good Old Days Committee since 1976; and the Parks Commission for 40 years. She became President of the Lyons Historical Society 40 yrs ago and For 33+ years LaVern has kept area residents informed about what was going on in the Lyons Recorder column: “About Town.”

The old Meadow Park in Lyons is gone. It was flooded and turned into a field of boulders during the 2013 flood.  After four years of renovation, the final step in re-opening and dedicating the newly named LaVern M Johnson Park took place June 24, during Lyons Good Old Days..

She & husband Mr. LaVerne also started the Red Rock Ramblers Square Dance Club in 1958.

Quite a record of accomplishment and service to her community.

Lavern, we salute you.

Gary and Shar Wamsley

Print This Post Print This Post
Related Keywords: , , , , , , ,
Previous Story:

There are no comments yet. Be the first to comment on this article.


Leave a Reply

More from this section

LTO Star Night: June 2017

LTO Star Night: June 2017 »

  The guest speaker is Dr. Suzanne Metlay, and the title of ... Full Story

Two dogs confirmed with rabies

Two dogs confirmed with »

Make sure your pets are vaccinated DENVER—Two pet dogs have ... Full Story

LTO May 2017 Star Night

LTO May 2017 Star Night »

    The guest speaker is Dr. Roger Culver, and the title ... Full Story

Honey Bee Swarm Season

Honey Bee Swarm Season »

Honey Bee Swarm Season is Nearly Upon Us In Colorado Mid-April to ... Full Story