The 72nd Session of the Colorado State Legislature has been underway since January 3. As anewly-elected Senator representing all of Larimer County (except Fort Collins), I’m doing my best to learn the ropes at the Capitol and stay to connected to folks back home. That isn’t easy because there are meetings, presentations and receptions from sunup to well-past sundown. In fact, while most Legislators rent housing near the Capitol during the session, I commute daily just so I can spend time with family and attend local events.

This year, education and healthcare seem to be the primary focus of most of the Legislation so far. I’ve watched some common-sense bi-partisan bills make their way through the process. But I’ve also witnessed some common-sense legislation die along party-lines. When I vote, I always listen to the voices of constituents back home, because I’m here to represent their voice.

As the State Senator representing SD15, I’m sponsoring bills that reduce the burden on small businesses to collect & file sales taxes in 726 different jurisdictions around the state, enhance wildfire mitigation to protect life and property, reduce government overreach into professional education, and increasing transparency of local and state government.

As always, please reach out to me and your other representatives when you have thoughts and opinions about an issue. My team and I read every email and listen to every call. We rely on you to pay attention to the news, and to study the bills (www.leg.colorado.gov).

Email Senator Rob Woodward at rob.woodward.senate@state.co.us or call him at 303-866-4853.