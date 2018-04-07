April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  
News for Norther Colorado and the world

Saturday, April 7, 2018
Subscribe

Obituary: Charles Wilfred Meining

Feb. 19, 1920 – April 1, 2018

Funeral services for Charles Wilfred Meining, 98, will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, April 16, 2018 at the First Christian Church in Wheatland, Wyoming with Pastor Randy Gregory officiating.  Inurnment will be held at the Wheatland Cemetery with military honors. 

Wilfred Meining passed away Sunday, April 1, 2018 at Platte County Memorial Hospital in Wheatland, Wyoming with family surrounding him.

Wilfred was born February 19, 1920 in Berthoud, Colorado the son of Charles Louis and Mary B. (Owenby) Meining.

He is survived by his wife Lois Meining of Wheatland; daughters, Marsha (Daryl) Tiltrum of Wheatland, Peggy Meining (friend Gayle Lord) of Casper, Wyoming, Charla (Randy) Gregory of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Nancy (Russell) Schoonover of Capser; brother, Don Meining of Platteville, Colorado; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. 

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Alan Meining; and sister, Ruby Schaeffer. 

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Platte Chapel of Wheatland are in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com.

Print This Post Print This Post
Related Keywords: , , , , , ,
Previous Story:
Next Story:

There are no comments yet. Be the first to comment on this article.


Leave a Reply

Added: April 4, 2018
Category: Obituaries
  • Twitter This!

Nebula

Click for Larger image

More from this section

Obituary: Doris Ferguson Wear

Obituary: Doris Ferguson »

January 25, 1936 ~ April 1, 2018 Doris was born in Greeley, the ... Full Story

Obituary: Jack Alan Smith

Obituary: Jack Alan Smith »

From the Ottawa Herald, Ottawa, Kansas BERTHOUD, Colo. – Jack ... Full Story

Obituary: Benjamin M. Poirier

Obituary: Benjamin M. »

      March 14, 1998 – January 27, 2018 ... Full Story

Obituary: Everdina Annamarie “Diny” Pickert

Obituary: Everdina »

  Everdina Annamarie “Grandma Diny” Pickert passed ... Full Story