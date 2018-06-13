Darrell Dean Rowe

October 16, 1938 – May 28, 2018

Darrell Dean Rowe, 79, of Berthoud passed away May 28, 2018 at the Berthoud Living Center.

He was born October 16, 1938 in Fremont County, Iowa to Cecil Elmer and Lydia Emmile (Neemann) Rowe.

Darrell served in the Army National Guard of Iowa from March 4, 1957 to March 3, 1965 and was Honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant.

On December 24, 1960 he married Norma Jean Esser in Farragut, Iowa.

Darrell has been a resident of Berthoud for over 50 years, having moved to Colorado in 1966.

He owned and operated Darrell’s Plumbing & Heating. from 1975 until his retirement in 1998.

Darrell enjoyed fishing, camping and family outings.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Jean on October 31, 2008 and six brothers and five sisters.

Darrell is survived by two sons Tony Rowe of Berthoud and Steven Rowe (Elizabeth) of Denver, three grandchildren Lauren Gruber (Brad), Corey Rowe and Haley Rowe, great grandson Oliver Gruber and sister Lorraine.

No services will be held. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.