May 31, 1944 – February 6, 2017

Doris Allene Gill passed away February 6, 2017 at The Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. She was 72 years old.

Doris was born on May 31, 1944 in Henderson, Colorado to Donald F. and Lois E. (Salisbury) Mitchell. She graduated from Adams City High School. She married Victor Gill, Sr. in Denver August 14, 1964 and together they moved to Longmont 42 years ago.

Doris was the owner of Doris’s Day Care in Longmont for 24 years. She loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed playing cards and seeing movies.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; husband Victor Sr.; her son Victor Jr. and her brother Leonard Mitchell.

She is survived by her son Larry (Michele) Gill; granddaughter Ivy (Edgar) Torres; brothers Kenneth (Sherry), Larry (Roseann) and Bobby (Debbie) Mitchell; sisters Betty (Merel) Jackson, Marilyn (Dan)Wilson, Donna (Alan) Schlenz, Sharon (Ronnie) Burrows, Ruthie (Mike) Healey, Jenny Mitchell; and special friend Eric Moe.

A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.