Edward F. Sanford

Sept. 2, 1934 – Jan. 2, 2018

Edward F. Sanford, aka Dad, Pop, Grampa and Poppa, left to see Jesus face to face on Jan. 2, 2018, escaping a short but exhausting battle with lung and liver cancer.

He was born in Kingston, New York, on Sept. 2, 1934, to Edward and Julia Reidy Sanford and was a graduate of St. Mary’s School and Kingston High School, 1952. He served in the U. S. Navy during the Korean Conflict and was employed by IBM for 30 years.

On Sept. 14, 1957, he married Barbara Stalter at St. Peter’s Church, Kingston. They lived in Saugerties, New York, until 1965, moving to Boulder, Colo., and then to rural Berthoud in 1971. They sold that small farm southwest of Berthoud in 1997 and retired in Pueblo West, Colo., in 2000.

Mr. Sanford was active in the Saugerties Jaycees, holding several offices in that group. In Berthoud, he was a 4-H leader and served as poultry superintendent at the Larimer County Fair. He helped maintain the family dairy for 15 years and was a member of the Rocky Mountain Guernsey Cattle Club.

He was a member of the Colorado Addison’s Disease support group, having been diagnosed with that incurable disease in 1967, and a member of the Good Sam Club, traveling extensively across the United States. Mr. Sanford was talented regarding mechanics, electrical work, remodeling and woodworking. He often drew his own plans and lovingly made numerous pieces of furnitue and other items for the family. He was especially proud of the rocking horses he made for grandchildren.

His most enjoyable hobby was fishing. He was skilled at tying his own flies, supplying family and friends. He greatly enjoyed teaching his grandchildren the art and patience of the fisherman. Other interests were golf, hunting, camping, travel, the Rockies (mountains and baseball team), the Broncos and being Irish. A special highlight was his 70th birthday/Irish wake celebration, complete with fiddler and bagpiper. This event was only outdone by two wonderful trips to Ireland.

He was predeceased by his parents; a son, Stephen; and an infant brother, James. He is survived by his wife of Pueblo West; sons, Bryan (Julia) of Penrose, Colo., Jon (Diane) of The Colony, Texas; and daughters, Susan (David) of Mount View, Hawaii, Ellyn of Loveland, Colo., Sharon (John) of Firestone, Colo.; and daughter-in-law, Donna of Grand Junction, Colo. ; his very cherished 18 grandchildren and much loved 13 great grandchildren. He also is survived by sisters, Patricia (William) May of Saratoga Springs, New York., and Dolores (Ben) Ashton of Schenectady, New York; sister-in-law, Regina Underwood of Longmont, Colo.; several nieces and nephews; and faithful fishing pal, his dog, Kellie.

Memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Jan. 20, 2018, at the Vineyard Church, 245 S. Raynolds, Canon City, Colo. In lieu of flowers or food, please consider a donation in Edward’s name to Cal Farley’s Boys and Girls Ranch, P.O. Box 1890, Amarillo, TX 79174 or Healing Waters Veteran’s Fishing Group at phwffcoloradospri ngs.org/ support/ # donate.

‘Oh, Danny boy, the pipes, the pipes are callin’…’