Edward

Nau was born on November 5, 1920, in Duluth, Minnesota, the son of Gottfried

and Elizabeth (Nee: Leonhardt) Nau, immigrants from Bavaria, Germany. His

family moved from Duluth to Waukesha, Wisconsin, where Edward finished school,

helped his father and brothers with the family automobile repair business, and

worked on the family farm, alongside his 7 brothers and 1 sister. In October of

1942 Edward enlisted at Fort Sheridan, Illinois in the U.S. Air Force and was

sent to Keesler Field, Biloxi, Mississippi for basic training. In December of 1942

Edward was shipped off to the South Pacific to join the 67th Fighter Squadron

of the 13th Air Force. Edward served as a Navigator and Flight Engineer on the

fighter and courier planes in the Pacific until he was honorably discharged in

1945, with several combat medals.

While

on leave in Townsville, Australia, during his tour of duty, Edward met his

future wife Cathline Kaissis. Edward requested to be discharged in Australia so

that he could marry Cathline. He started an auto body shop in Darwin and worked

there until his first child, Elizabeth, was born. They returned to the United

States in 1947 and eventually settled in California, where they raised their 5

children. In 1973 Edward moved to Palisade Colorado, and, later relocated to

Berthoud, to live with his son, Andrew.

During

his life Edward worked mainly as an auto body repair man. He also taught adult

education, worked for Grand Junction Airport, and owned and operated a peach

orchard in Palisades. When Edward wasn’t working, he enjoyed being a member of

the Veterans of Foreign Wars, being an Ambassador for the Mesa County AARP,

creating whimsical landscaping at each of his homes, dabbling in oil painting,

camping, fishing, enjoying his children, and holding hands with his wife.

This

honorable man is survived by his daughters Elizabeth Markoe (Danny) of Granada

Hills, California, and Linda Mills (Rocky) of Westlake Village, California; his

sons Edward John Nau, Jr. (Sherri) of Redding, California, and Andrew Nau, of

Berthoud, Colorado; his brother Tony Nau, of Port Washington, Wisconsin; his 10

grandchildren: Aaron, Lisa, Sean, Jason, Ambrea, Sunday, Andrea, Ryan, Lauren

and Ridge; his 18 great-grandchildren: David, Luke, Nichole, Chad, Anthony,

Nicky, Lisa, Julian, Peyton, Megan, Ahdi, Iden, Lily, Laken, Haven, Avery,

Rourik and Kallae; his 2 great-great grandchildren Emma and Oliver.

Edward

is preceded in death by his wife Cathline; his daughter Frances; his

granddaughter Delana; his brothers Joseph, William, George, Francis, Arthur,

and Thomas; and his sisters Annie and Margaret. Please visit

www.Allnuttloveland.com to share your remembrances of Edward.