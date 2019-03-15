Edward
Nau was born on November 5, 1920, in Duluth, Minnesota, the son of Gottfried
and Elizabeth (Nee: Leonhardt) Nau, immigrants from Bavaria, Germany. His
family moved from Duluth to Waukesha, Wisconsin, where Edward finished school,
helped his father and brothers with the family automobile repair business, and
worked on the family farm, alongside his 7 brothers and 1 sister. In October of
1942 Edward enlisted at Fort Sheridan, Illinois in the U.S. Air Force and was
sent to Keesler Field, Biloxi, Mississippi for basic training. In December of 1942
Edward was shipped off to the South Pacific to join the 67th Fighter Squadron
of the 13th Air Force. Edward served as a Navigator and Flight Engineer on the
fighter and courier planes in the Pacific until he was honorably discharged in
1945, with several combat medals.
While
on leave in Townsville, Australia, during his tour of duty, Edward met his
future wife Cathline Kaissis. Edward requested to be discharged in Australia so
that he could marry Cathline. He started an auto body shop in Darwin and worked
there until his first child, Elizabeth, was born. They returned to the United
States in 1947 and eventually settled in California, where they raised their 5
children. In 1973 Edward moved to Palisade Colorado, and, later relocated to
Berthoud, to live with his son, Andrew.
During
his life Edward worked mainly as an auto body repair man. He also taught adult
education, worked for Grand Junction Airport, and owned and operated a peach
orchard in Palisades. When Edward wasn’t working, he enjoyed being a member of
the Veterans of Foreign Wars, being an Ambassador for the Mesa County AARP,
creating whimsical landscaping at each of his homes, dabbling in oil painting,
camping, fishing, enjoying his children, and holding hands with his wife.
This
honorable man is survived by his daughters Elizabeth Markoe (Danny) of Granada
Hills, California, and Linda Mills (Rocky) of Westlake Village, California; his
sons Edward John Nau, Jr. (Sherri) of Redding, California, and Andrew Nau, of
Berthoud, Colorado; his brother Tony Nau, of Port Washington, Wisconsin; his 10
grandchildren: Aaron, Lisa, Sean, Jason, Ambrea, Sunday, Andrea, Ryan, Lauren
and Ridge; his 18 great-grandchildren: David, Luke, Nichole, Chad, Anthony,
Nicky, Lisa, Julian, Peyton, Megan, Ahdi, Iden, Lily, Laken, Haven, Avery,
Rourik and Kallae; his 2 great-great grandchildren Emma and Oliver.
Edward
is preceded in death by his wife Cathline; his daughter Frances; his
granddaughter Delana; his brothers Joseph, William, George, Francis, Arthur,
and Thomas; and his sisters Annie and Margaret. Please visit
www.Allnuttloveland.com to share your remembrances of Edward.
