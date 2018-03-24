March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
News for Norther Colorado and the world

Saturday, March 24, 2018
Subscribe

Obituary: Jack Alan Smith

From the Ottawa Herald, Ottawa, Kansas

BERTHOUD, Colo. – Jack Alan Smith, 60, passed away on February 8, 2018, at his home near Berthoud, Colorado. Born August 19, 1957, in Nashville, Kansas, his early years were spent in Zenda, Kansas and he later moved with his family to South Hutchinson. He graduated from Nickerson High School in 1975 and moved to the Loveland, Colorado area in 1978, where he lived until his death.
Jack is survived by: his mother, Joan C. Smith of Kingman, Kansas; two sisters, Lisa Yoder (Jay) of Partridge Kansas and Mary Beth Koehn (Brad) of Wichita; two daughters, Lyndsey Smith and Sydney Palumbo (Bryan); two grandsons, Hunter and Benjamin Palumbo; and his companion, Robin Bracy, all of Colorado. He is preceded in death by his father, Bobby G. Smith.
Funeral services were held in Loveland, Colorado, on February 13, 2018. A family memorial service is planned for April, with burial at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Willowdale, Kansas.

 

Print This Post Print This Post
Related Keywords: , , , , , , , ,
Previous Story:
Next Story:

Added: February 25, 2018
Category: Obituaries
  • Twitter This!

Nebula

Click for Larger image

More from this section

Obituary: Benjamin M. Poirier

Obituary: Benjamin M. »

      March 14, 1998 – January 27, 2018 ... Full Story

Obituary: Everdina Annamarie “Diny” Pickert

Obituary: Everdina »

  Everdina Annamarie “Grandma Diny” Pickert passed ... Full Story

Obituary: Joann Marie Hergenreter

Obituary: Joann Marie »

( August 25, 1937 – January 28, 2018 ) Joann Marie ... Full Story

Obituary: Edward F. Sanford

Obituary: Edward F. »

Edward F. Sanford Sept. 2, 1934 – Jan. 2, 2018 Edward F. ... Full Story