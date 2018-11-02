MAY 13, 1944 ~ OCTOBER 24, 2018 (AGE 74)

James “Jim” Baker, 74, of Berthoud passed away on Oct. 24, 2018. He was born May 13, 1944 in Morrison, Illinois, to William & Katherine (Wiebenga) Baker. He is survived by his brother Les Baker of Berthoud; sister Mary Cowdin (Pete) of Berthoud; nephew Eric Baker (Laura) of Mead; and niece Michelle Powell (Phil) of Milliken. Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has been completed. Private graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery in Berthoud.