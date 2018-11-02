MAY 13, 1944 ~ OCTOBER 24, 2018 (AGE 74)
James “Jim” Baker, 74, of Berthoud passed away on Oct. 24, 2018. He was born May 13, 1944 in Morrison, Illinois, to William & Katherine (Wiebenga) Baker. He is survived by his brother Les Baker of Berthoud; sister Mary Cowdin (Pete) of Berthoud; nephew Eric Baker (Laura) of Mead; and niece Michelle Powell (Phil) of Milliken. Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation has been completed. Private graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery in Berthoud.Print This Post
There are no comments yet. Be the first to comment on this article.