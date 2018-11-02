November 2018
News for Norther Colorado and the world

Friday, November 2, 2018
Obituary: James “Jim” Baker

MAY 13, 1944 ~ OCTOBER 24, 2018 (AGE 74)

James “Jim” Baker, 74, of Berthoud passed away on Oct. 24, 2018. He was born May 13, 1944 in Morrison, Illinois, to William & Katherine (Wiebenga) Baker. He is survived by his brother Les Baker of Berthoud; sister Mary Cowdin (Pete) of Berthoud; nephew Eric Baker (Laura) of Mead; and niece Michelle Powell (Phil) of Milliken. Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has been completed. Private graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery in Berthoud.

Added: October 31, 2018
Category: Area News
