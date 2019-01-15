James
Stanley Edmisten, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on
January 4, 2019 at the age of 94. Stan was born on March 7, 1924 in Arnold,
Nebraska to Ray and Henrietta Edmisten. He grew up as an Iowa farm boy
surrounded by sisters Jean, Helen and Beverly Ann. Stan helped out on the
family farm until age 20, when he volunteered for the draft. After returning
home from Guam, he married Norma Jeanne Linke on December 27, 1946. Stan and
Jeanne shared 68 wonderful years together, their love for each other evident
always.
The
couple eventually moved west to Boulder, Colorado with their two young
daughters, where Stan began work in construction. He and Jeanne designed, built
and sold many houses over the years before eventually settling in Berthoud,
Colorado. He found joy in his family, long Sunday drives, and could often be
found gifting loved ones with the one-of-a-kind birdhouses he built.
Ornery
at heart, Stan was the most lovable jokester, always quick to make friends and
even better at keeping them. He could always be counted on for a slice of pie
(or three), a cup of coffee, and a game of cards. Somehow, every small
gathering with friends became a big one, bringing loved ones from near and far.
Though soft-spoken and immeasurably kind, his quick wit never failed to make a
room laugh.
Stan
is survived by his children Janie Jones and Julie Adams and his grandchildren
Danny and Ambrianna Adams.
A
memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the First
Presbyterian Church in Berthoud, at 1:00 p.m. with a reception following. In
lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Pathways Hospice or the First
Presbyterian Church in Berthoud. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
