James

Stanley Edmisten, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on

January 4, 2019 at the age of 94. Stan was born on March 7, 1924 in Arnold,

Nebraska to Ray and Henrietta Edmisten. He grew up as an Iowa farm boy

surrounded by sisters Jean, Helen and Beverly Ann. Stan helped out on the

family farm until age 20, when he volunteered for the draft. After returning

home from Guam, he married Norma Jeanne Linke on December 27, 1946. Stan and

Jeanne shared 68 wonderful years together, their love for each other evident

always.

The

couple eventually moved west to Boulder, Colorado with their two young

daughters, where Stan began work in construction. He and Jeanne designed, built

and sold many houses over the years before eventually settling in Berthoud,

Colorado. He found joy in his family, long Sunday drives, and could often be

found gifting loved ones with the one-of-a-kind birdhouses he built.

Ornery

at heart, Stan was the most lovable jokester, always quick to make friends and

even better at keeping them. He could always be counted on for a slice of pie

(or three), a cup of coffee, and a game of cards. Somehow, every small

gathering with friends became a big one, bringing loved ones from near and far.

Though soft-spoken and immeasurably kind, his quick wit never failed to make a

room laugh.

Stan

is survived by his children Janie Jones and Julie Adams and his grandchildren

Danny and Ambrianna Adams.

A

memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the First

Presbyterian Church in Berthoud, at 1:00 p.m. with a reception following. In

lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Pathways Hospice or the First

Presbyterian Church in Berthoud. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for online condolences.