Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Obituary: Jeffrey Dean Conaway

Jeffrey Dean Conaway, 58 of Berthoud, passed away January 9 2019
at his home.

He was born October 21, 1960 in Longmont to Dean and Norma
Conaway. He was active in Little Britches and High School Rodeo and graduated
from Berthoud High School in 1979. His career started young helping his father
build barns.

Jeff was a heavy equipment operator for many years and it was
something he really enjoyed doing. Some of his hobbies included welding, wood
working, collecting antique farm equipment and John Wayne memorabilia. Jeff’s favorite
thing to do was spending time at the family cabin where he built a pond and
stocked it with fish for all of the family to enjoy (as long as you threw them
back).

Jeff is survived by his wife Angie; Mother Norma Conaway of
Loveland; Son Chad (Amber)
Conaway of Ayden, North Carolina; Daughter Cassidy (Ben) Urban of Berthoud;
Step Daughter Stephanie (Greg) of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Brother Wes (Rachel)
Conaway of Loveland; Sister Terri Paul) Westover of Encampment, Wyoming.

He is preceded in death by his father Dean Conaway and his
Grandparents. Service is pending for a later date, in lieu of flowers the
family wishes to have donations sent to MD Anderson Cancer Center at Mckee
Hospital in Loveland.

Added: January 14, 2019
Category: Obituaries
