Jeffrey Dean Conaway, 58 of Berthoud, passed away January 9 2019

at his home.

He was born October 21, 1960 in Longmont to Dean and Norma

Conaway. He was active in Little Britches and High School Rodeo and graduated

from Berthoud High School in 1979. His career started young helping his father

build barns.

Jeff was a heavy equipment operator for many years and it was

something he really enjoyed doing. Some of his hobbies included welding, wood

working, collecting antique farm equipment and John Wayne memorabilia. Jeff’s favorite

thing to do was spending time at the family cabin where he built a pond and

stocked it with fish for all of the family to enjoy (as long as you threw them

back).

Jeff is survived by his wife Angie; Mother Norma Conaway of

Loveland; Son Chad (Amber)

Conaway of Ayden, North Carolina; Daughter Cassidy (Ben) Urban of Berthoud;

Step Daughter Stephanie (Greg) of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Brother Wes (Rachel)

Conaway of Loveland; Sister Terri Paul) Westover of Encampment, Wyoming.

He is preceded in death by his father Dean Conaway and his

Grandparents. Service is pending for a later date, in lieu of flowers the

family wishes to have donations sent to MD Anderson Cancer Center at Mckee

Hospital in Loveland.