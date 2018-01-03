Jeri Lynn Kokes, 62, of Berthoud, passed away on December 22, 2017, after a month-long battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on June 4, 1955 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Harold and Edna Johnson.

She married Mike O’Bryan on November 16, 1973, and they moved to Colorado. They had their only child Brandy on May 16, 1975. Jeri married her second husband, John Kokes, on February 8, 1997, and they made Berthoud their home for 18 years, until John passed away after a long battle with colon cancer. She was then fortunate to find Ken Baechler, with who she spent the last three years of her life. They enjoyed spending their weekends together four-wheeling in Moab, listening to live music, playing pinball and taking long rides on the motorcycle. Jeri also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending their various activities. She loved being surrounded by friends and family.

Jeri is survived by her daughter Brandy Stanford and husband Jeremiah; mother Edna Johnson; sister Vickie Green and husband David; brother Michael Johnson; and three grandchildren, Nevaeh, Derek and Carson; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband John Kokes and father Harold Johnson.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Berthoud Community Center located at 248 Welch Ave. Berthoud. A luncheon will follow the services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be sent to Halcyon Hospice and Palliative Care of Mead at 209 Main St. Suite B, Mead, CO. 80542. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for on-line condolences.