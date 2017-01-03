John Michael Parker, “Mike,” 68, beloved father, grandfather, brother and uncle passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on December 27 after a courageous eight-year battle with cancer. Mike was born on April 15, 1948 in Waldo, Arkansas to John I. and Mary Louise (Teague) Parker and four years later joined by a sister, Suzanne. Mike, a brave and fearless soul already at the age of 12, saved his little sister’s life when her nightgown caught on fire using his own hands to extinguish the flames. Mike’s family moved to Fort Worth, TX when he was eight, where he later graduated from Paschal High School class of 1966. He later married, had two children and in 1975, moved his family to Aurora, Colorado to take a job with Contech and start anew. Mike loved the Colorado outdoors and took his family camping, fishing and hiking as often as he could. He was also deeply religious and enjoyed the years he was an active member of Central Baptist Church. After many years as a manager in manufacturing businesses, he moved to Fort Collins to open A.K. Machining, a successful manufacturing business which thrived for nearly two decades.

Mike enjoyed tinkering with and riding motorcycles and was always up for some serious car talk especially when it came to his beloved corvettes.

The last years of his life were devoted to being an amazing grandfather while fiercely fighting cancer – which he did up until his very last breath. Mike was known for his sense of humor, strength in adversity and love of family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

Survivors include daughters Lisa Marsden (Adrian) and Jennifer Parker, grandchildren John Andrew Parker, Emma and Isabel Lawrence, sister Suzanne Hardgrove (Mike) niece and nephew Scott and Heather Hardgrove; former wife Pat and his faithful, devoted canine buddy, Skritch.

Local memorial service to be announced later. Internment will take place in Fort Worth, Texas on March 14, 2017.

In lieu of flowers, Mike requests donations be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Fort Worth http://www.fortworthkids.org/ where he spent much of his time as a youth.

