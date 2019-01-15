May 27, 1945 – November 29, 2018
Joyce Irene Luth of Berthoud, passed away at the age of 73 on November 29 in Loveland.
She
was born May 27, 1945 in Neligh, Nebraska.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers. She leaves her surviving family to cherish her memories: her husband, Marshall Luth; four children and spouses, Michael, Melora (Bill), Matthew, and Mitchell (Tiffany); her 7 grandchildren, Austin (Crystal), Alexandria, Kiya, April, Baiely, David, and Westin. She was an Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Married to Marshall Luth on November 2, 1968.
Joyce
was an avid book reader and craft maker, especially quilts and ceramics. She
enjoyed spending time with her numerous friends. She always loved to be with
her grandchildren and see them achieve the best in life.
There
will be a Celebration of Life at the Berthoud Community Center on December 15
from 11a.m. to 1p.m.
