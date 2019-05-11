JAN. 5, 1965 – MAY 3, 2019

Merry Belle Johnson, 54, died May 3, 2019, at her home in Berthoud, Colorado.

Merry was born in 1965 in Newport, Oregon, to parents William and Mary Bonnicksen.

Merry was a graduate of San Mateo High School and attended two years at the College of San Mateo.

Merry was a loving mother to her son, Jonathan, and loving wife to her husband, Glenn.

After working in management at Dynasty (a solar installation company in California) and manager of photographers for Sharpshooters Photography, she worked providing loving child care for over 20 years for many families in Frisco, Ouray and Berthoud, Colorado.

Merry proudly bred, raised and showed Great Pyrenees dogs in dog shows throughout the country, winning many prestigious awards.

Merry was preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Bonnicksen and is survived by her father, William Bonnicksen; her brothers, Edward Sleeth and Hans Bonnicksen; sister, Ember Buckman; Husband, Glenn Johnson; son, his spouse and granddaughter, Jonathan, Ashley and Rowan Johnson; step-son and his wife, Nicholas and Lisette Johnson; and step-son Preston Johnson.

A service in memory of Merry Belle will be held at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1730 W. 12th St., Loveland, Colorado, on May 31, 2019, at 6:30 p.m.