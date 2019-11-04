Obituary: RaeLynn Petrovich

RaeLynn was born on February 27, 1972 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming to Richard and Louise Link. She passed away on October 17, 2019 in Berthoud, Colorado at the age of 47.

RaeLynn graduated from Thompson Valley High School in 1990 and went on to earn her Bachelor of Arts degree from Colorado State University in 1996.

RaeLynn married Mark Petrovich on September 21, 1996. Her most treasured accomplishment was being a mother to their daughter, Kayla.

RaeLynn is survived by her loving husband Mark, their daughter Kayla, her parents Richard (Dick) and Louise Link, her brother Ryan, and her sister Erica Isakson (Isaiah) along with many extended family members and countless friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Grace Community Church at 240 Barberry Place in Loveland, Colorado on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm with reception following.

Per RaeLynn’s request, in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Kayla’s college fund. Please make checks payable to College America.