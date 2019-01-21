Richard Irvin Currier passed
away on January 11, 2019 at McKee Medical Center in Loveland. He was 73 years
old.
Richard was born on September
27, 1945 in Friend, Nebraska to Ralph and Sarah (Brown) Currier. He graduated
from Seward High School in 1963 and then attended Nebraska Wesleyan University.
Richard then went to work for the Burlington Northern Railroad in Lincoln.
In June of 1969 he enlisted in
the United States Navy, serving with the Seabees and as a Navy recruiter until
1979.
On September 4, 1999 he married
Bonnie Eskew Harsh in Eaton.
Richard worked in the family
construction business, the oil fields and oil refinery around Newcastle Wyoming
after leaving the Navy. He also worked with Sears and Lowes in Washington and
Colorado until his retirement in 2013.
In 2014 Richard and Bonnie
moved to Berthoud from Colorado Springs.
In his free time Richard
enjoyed rebuilding bicycles; buying used bikes and tuning them up and giving
them away. He was an avid cyclist, biking over 2000 miles a year for several
years. He had a great sense of humor and was a huge Big Red fan.
Richard was preceded in death
by his parents, Ralph and Sarah (Sally) Currier and brother-in law Lonnie Penney
He is survived by his wife
Bonnie; his brother William (Mary) Currier of Illinois, his sister Mary
(Dennis) Reyelts of Berthoud, his children Barbara (Joe) LaMere of Washington,
Sandy (Paul) Arsenault of Michigan, James Scott of Belize, Janet Pierce of
Wyoming, Michelle (Steve) Peterson of Oregon, Shelley (Geoff) Hills of
Colorado, Shane (Pam) Harsh of Hawaii and Shad (Becky) Harsh of Colorado; 21
grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, 1 great great-grandchild, cousins, nieces
and nephews.
Memorial service 2:00 PM Friday
January 18, 2019 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel in Longmont, Colorado. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can
be made to the Wounded Warriors or a Charity of your choice. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com
to share condolences.
