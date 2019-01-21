Richard Irvin Currier passed

away on January 11, 2019 at McKee Medical Center in Loveland. He was 73 years

old.

Richard was born on September

27, 1945 in Friend, Nebraska to Ralph and Sarah (Brown) Currier. He graduated

from Seward High School in 1963 and then attended Nebraska Wesleyan University.

Richard then went to work for the Burlington Northern Railroad in Lincoln.

In June of 1969 he enlisted in

the United States Navy, serving with the Seabees and as a Navy recruiter until

1979.

On September 4, 1999 he married

Bonnie Eskew Harsh in Eaton.

Richard worked in the family

construction business, the oil fields and oil refinery around Newcastle Wyoming

after leaving the Navy. He also worked with Sears and Lowes in Washington and

Colorado until his retirement in 2013.

In 2014 Richard and Bonnie

moved to Berthoud from Colorado Springs.

In his free time Richard

enjoyed rebuilding bicycles; buying used bikes and tuning them up and giving

them away. He was an avid cyclist, biking over 2000 miles a year for several

years. He had a great sense of humor and was a huge Big Red fan.

Richard was preceded in death

by his parents, Ralph and Sarah (Sally) Currier and brother-in law Lonnie Penney

He is survived by his wife

Bonnie; his brother William (Mary) Currier of Illinois, his sister Mary

(Dennis) Reyelts of Berthoud, his children Barbara (Joe) LaMere of Washington,

Sandy (Paul) Arsenault of Michigan, James Scott of Belize, Janet Pierce of

Wyoming, Michelle (Steve) Peterson of Oregon, Shelley (Geoff) Hills of

Colorado, Shane (Pam) Harsh of Hawaii and Shad (Becky) Harsh of Colorado; 21

grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, 1 great great-grandchild, cousins, nieces

and nephews.

Memorial service 2:00 PM Friday

January 18, 2019 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel in Longmont, Colorado. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can

be made to the Wounded Warriors or a Charity of your choice. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com

to share condolences.