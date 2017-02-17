Robert Fred Reisbeck, 84-year-old resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died February 13, 2017 in Siloam Springs. Born June 7, 1932 at Berthoud, Larimer County, Colorado, he was the son of Phillip H. Reisbeck and Doris VanGalder Reisbeck. On October 9, 1955, Robert married Sandra Lee Laulainen, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A.O. Laulainen of Cheyenne, Wyoming. He served on active duty with the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. Robert graduated in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture from Colorado A&M College (now Colorado State University). He earned a Master Degree in Mass Communication from Oklahoma State University in 1973 and a Doctorate Degree in Higher Education and Mass Communication from Oklahoma State University in 1975.

From 1966 until his retirement in 1997, Robert was employed as an Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension Communication Specialist, and a faculty member of the Departments of Agricultural Communication and Agricultural Education. He was a member of Oklahoma State University Emeriti Association, the Life Member Oklahoma Cattlemen’s’ Association, Payne County Cattlemen’s Association, Oklahoma Pork Council, Life Member of Perry Oklahoma Lodge #14, and Independent Order of Odd Fellows. For 32 years, Robert and his wife, Sandra, have owned and operated a small farm near Stillwater, Oklahoma, raising Appaloosa horses and Hereford cattle.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra; three children, Robin Barbe of Springerville, Arizona, Craig Reisbeck of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Holly Jo Popham of Columbia, Missouri; four grandchildren; and a brother, James Reisbeck of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Robert will be cremated and his ashes placed at the columbarium of the Estes Valley Memorial Gardens in Estes Park, Colorado. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Arkansas.