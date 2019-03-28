JULY 7, 1946 ~ MARCH 21, 2019 (AGE 72)

Roger

Morrison 72, passed away in his home on March 21, 2019. He and Evangeline

(Hernandez) shared 51 years of marriage.

Born in

Arnold, Nebraska to Eloise Mae (Blixt) and Ralph Preston Morrison. He was the

youngest of four children. His arrival being most celebrated by his sister

Dorothy, who would ask each year for a baby doll for Christmas. Rogie (as she

lovingly called him) arrived when she was ten, to her utter delight!

Roger

grew up in the quiet town of Callaway, Nebraska with his best friend Robert

Edgington. The two of them were very much the Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn

duo. Spending time building things, exploring, fishing, hunting, and

occasionally causing mischief and mayhem. Whenever possible they would include

cousin Robert Morrison in their escapades.

Being

very intelligent and personable, a new company, Hewlett Packard (HP), saw

potential and hired Roger out of Mildford Technical School, where he graduated

second in his class. Roger moved to Loveland, Colorado where he began his

career with HP and met the love of his life, Evangeline (Bengie) Hernandez. They

both worked in different areas of HP. Roger would show up wherever Bengie was,

most often at her mother’s Mexican Restaurant. Since he chose to always order

hamburgers, Sara (Bengie’s mom), found it miraculous that he would always show

up at the restaurant when Bengie’s car was parked there. She quickly put

together the “coincidence” of his visits. Roger enlisted in the United States

Army and left for training. On a short weekend he returned to Loveland and

proposed. Roger and Bengie were married on July 1, 1967. She followed Roger to

Germany where they had their first child, Charmayne.

Roger

continued his education and quickly obtained a high security clearance. Because

of his conduct and character, he was approached to become part of the

Presidential Guard. Having a new wife and baby he decided to forgo this

prestigious honor and instead sought a simpler life. After being honorably

discharged from the Army, Roger returned to his job with HP in Loveland, where

he worked until he retired at the age of 55, as an Engineering Tech.

Shortly

after returning to Loveland, Michael Ralph and Sarah Mae were born. In 1978,

the family moved to Berthoud where their children could have more

opportunities. In 1994, Sareena Michelle joined the family. Roger loved his

family and spending time with them. His children and grandchildren: Evangelyne,

Shane Roger, Jesse, Tea Mae, Hailey, Shelby, Jacob, Emberley and

great-grandchildren Athena Alexandria and Sylas James; and siblings (and their

families): Marge Maller, Dave Sheets, and Dorothy Lareau. The family has many

fond memories of August birthday weekends, fishing and camping trips, train

rides, barbecues, parties, movies, and family get-togethers. If you ask his

children or grandchildren, they will tell you, “He was the best dad/grandpa we

could have ever asked for!!”

Roger

enjoyed reading and liked to travel. He spent one summer traveling the Lewis

and Clark Trail with daughter Sareena, and brother-in-law Mando. In the Dakotas

they met a tribe of Lakota that opened their camp and hearts to them. Sareena was

invited to participate in a traditional ceremonial dance and given the costume

she danced in. Roger stayed in contact with the tribe for quite some time.

Providing simple things like coffee, food staples, and even a sewing mannequin

so they could make their beautiful ceremonial costumes. Wherever Roger saw a

need that he could fill he chose to fill it. It mattered not if it was

monetary, his time, or just his calming presence. Roger knew no strangers.

Roger

delighted in fixing things. He would help fix equipment on his sister Dorothy’s

farm, equipment at the family’s restaurants, lights, cars, etc. People knew

they could call Roger and he would make the time to come and fix whatever it

was. He truly enjoyed helping others. When daughter Sarah got cancer, it

bothered him that he couldn’t fix it. He went to chemo with her once, where he

was extremely uncomfortable and kept offering her food. She could see how

helpless the situation made him feel and how he desperately wanted to be

anywhere but there. She finally agreed to a sandwich. When he came back with

it, she ate every bite. Fighting to keep it down because she could see how much

he wanted to do something to help her. His desire to help his family was often

his greatest gift of love.

Not long

ago he took Hailey to the airport. She missed her flight and had to wait eight

hours for the next one. Roger used it as a wonderful opportunity to spend

quality time with his granddaughter. The Fernett’s stopped at A&W to grab

food before going to the house. They asked the waitress for Tea’s help. The

girl hollered, “Tea they need help with grandpa’s order!” Another girl walked

up to the counter and said, “We all love grandpa!” Roger had that affect on

people.

Roger

grew up in a devout Christian home and had been on the outs with God since the

passing of his mother in 1977. He chose to drink, ride motorcycles, and avoid

God. Roger enjoyed mechanical things and liked to not just ride Harleys, he

built his from the frame up. He soon had the fastest Harley in Loveland. One

Father’s Day he took a curve too fast on his bike and woke up in a ditch full

of gasoline. He didn’t want to stop drinking, but decided he should stop riding

motorcycles. He still helped others to build their dream bikes. His family regularly

attended church and the church placed a huge “EXPERIENCE JESUS” sign on the

road he traveled daily to work. One evening after a few drinks, he decided it

best to do the community a favor and remove the sign. It took him a couple

hours but he managed to saw through the sign’s support. That weekend Pastor

John Stocker told the congregation that whoever cut down the sign had just

given us a point of contact. Not long after Roger found himself in orange

pajamas and at a place where the Lord could do his best work. Roger quit

drinking and began to attend Resurrection Fellowship. Shortly after he

scheduled a meeting with the Pastor and confessed his crime. Pastor John just

replied, “Bless your heart Roger,” laughed and welcomed him with open arms. Roger

gained the title “Sign Assassin” for a brief time. Roger’s testimony was given

for the first time on Biker’s Sunday and then on the 700 club. Many lives were

touched and changed by the story of God’s overwhelming, never ending, love,

mercy, and grace. The love that chases us down and fights until we’re found. Roger

was a Liver Cancer survivor of three years. The Lord has been a constant source

of blessing in the lives of the Morrison family.

We will

celebrate Roger’s life on Wednesday, March 27 at 11:00 am, at the Viegut

Funeral Home (1616 N, Lincoln Ave., Loveland, CO 80538.) Reception from 12-4pm,

at the VFW (305 N. Cleveland Ave., Loveland, CO 80537.)