Obituary: Viola (Vi) Marie Franch Cook

Viola (Vi) Marie Franch Cook, age 86, of Berthoud, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019

Vi was born January 24, 1933 in Trinidad, Colorado to Peter and Rose (Wegher) Franch, who preceeded her in death.

She married Douglas T Cook in 1958. He preceeded her in death in 2006.

Vi is survived by son Michael, (Marilyn) of Berthoud, and granddaughters Molly (Nate) and Kate; Daughter Judy (Brad) of Buena Vista, and grandson Craig (Jenni) great-grandchildren Weston, Delaney and Wyatt; Daughter Janet of Corrales, New Mexico and grandchildren Nicole (Angelo), Renee and James; Brother Bob (Mary) Franch of Longmont; Sister-in-Law Sue (Doug) Hall of Mesa, Arizona and their families.

Viola graduated from Holy Trinity Catholic High School, Trinidad, Colorado in 1951 and began nurses training at St Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing where she received her RN in 1954. She earned her Bachelor of Nursing degree in 1985 from the College of Saint Francis. She retired from nursing after 40 years.

Vi and Doug enjoyed many years of RV trips together with friends, family, and The Telephone Pioneer Family Campers. After Doug’s death, Vi moved to Berthoud, which quickly became home.

She volunteered as the “Linen Lady” at the Berthoud Habitat for Humanity Re-Store for 12 years and 10 years at the Berthoud Elementary School Library.

Vi was a member of the Sweet and Sassy Red Hat Ladies with her pin name “Classy Cookie”. Oh, the things these ladies do…

She participated in The Habitat for Humanity 5K Run/Walk fundraiser for 8 years – demanding a category for the over 80 Crowd!

Vi could be found many weekends sweeping up the construction site of the Berthoud Habitat for Humanity houses or providing meals for the workers.

The Community of Light of Christ Ecumenical Catholic church in Longmont was special to Viola and the center of her faith.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Berthoud Habitat for Humanity “Construction Fund”, PO Box 1227, Berthoud, CO 80513

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 7 at The Light of Christ Ecumenical Catholic Community Church, 1000 West 15th Avenue, Longmont.