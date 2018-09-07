On a beautiful spring day at Phoenix International Raceway, he was down on one knee, excited to begin the rest of their lives…And she said YES!

Randall and Jennifer Schooley of Greeley, are proud to announce the engagement of their daughter, Krystin Kathleen Schooley, to Deven Duane Becker, son of Duane Becker and Barb Whaley of Loveland, and Tisha McRae-Dwyer and Kevin Dwyer of Ft. Collins.

The couple will begin their journey together on June 2, 2019 at Stove Prairie Ranch in Bellvue, Colorado. Honeymoon plans are still in the works, but knowing these two, it will surely be an adventure.