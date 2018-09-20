Please Mark Your Calendar For

The St. Vrain Valley Pioneer Association’s

114th Annual Meeting

Sunday, September 30, 2018

Hygiene United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall

7452 Hygiene Road

Hygiene, Colorado

Registration begins at 12:45 PM

Potluck served around 1:15 PM

Short business meeting after the meal

Program

Doris and Inez Sawdey

History of Longmont’s Old Mill Park

Dina Carson, Iron Gate Publishing

I Bet You Didn’t Know

The St. Vrain Pioneers were hard-working, adventuresome people, but I’ll bet you didn’t know much of what they did to

build the community in the earliest of days. Did you know that some of them were road viewers – the men who had enough

influence to convince their neighbors that a new road should be built even if it ran along or across a neighbor’s property?

Did you know how many of them were paid by the County to do work such as delivering subpoenas or conducting school censuses?

Did you know if any of them pledged funds for the University of Colorado, or bought stock in one of the two railroads that came

into Boulder County in the 1870s? Did you know that it was common for families to have property in town and on farms

or in the mountains? I’m willing to bet that there are a few things that you didn’t know about your pioneer ancestors.

Please bring a covered dish and your own table service. Rolls, butter and drinks will be furnished.

A collection will be taken to help with expenses.

The St. Vrain Valley Pioneer Association includes all of Boulder County, Weld County west of the Platte River and Larimer County south of the Poudre River.

Please invite those who are eligible to attend; other guests are welcome, too.

For more information, please email or call: Judy (Gould) Dayhoff pansydaisy@aol.com or (303) 444-1104