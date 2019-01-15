The

Speaker this month is Tim Gasparrini. Mr. Gasparrini is the GOES-R program

manager and vice president at Lockheed Martin Aerospace who is the builder of

the GOES spacecraft. Tim will tell us about the GOES program, its mission and

history and the new GOES-17 spacecraft which was just launched in March of this

year.

GOES-17

(formerly GOES-S) is the second of the current generation of weather satellites

operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The

four satellites of the series (GOES-16, -17, -T, and -U) will extend the

availability of the GOES (Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite

system) until 2036 for weather forecast and meteorology research. NOAA’s most

recent GOES series of satellites is designed to improve the forecasts of

weather, ocean, and environment by providing faster and more detailed data,

real-time images of lightning, and advanced monitoring of solar activities and

space weather. GOES-17 can collect three times more data at four times image

resolution, and scan the planet five times faster than previous probes.

Mr.

Gasparrini joined Martin Marietta in 1984 and has held various mechanical

engineering assignments on the Mars Global Surveyor, STARDUST, Mars Odyssey, and

Mars 2001 Lander Programs. In 2008, Tim was selected as the Mechanical Manager

on the GRAIL Program. IN 2009 Tim became program manager for the JUNO

spacecraft mission to Jupiter and then in 2011 Director of Space Exploration

Systems. After that in 2014 Tim was appointed GOES program manager and a

Lockheed Martin Vice President. With the formation of the Commercial Civil

Space Line of Business in 2017, Tim was selected as the Deputy for the

organization.

Tim holds

a Bachelor of Science in Ocean Engineering from The Florida Institute of

Technology and an MS in Civil Engineering and an MBA from the University of

Colorado.

GOES Second Generation Weather Satellite



