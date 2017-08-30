Based on high levels of infected Culex mosquitoes trapped in Berthoud last week, the Town of Berthoud hopes to decrease the risk of human West Nile virus (WNV) infection by spraying for mosquitoes.

The Town of Berthoud will be doing adult mosquito control on Wednesday August 30 and Thursday August 31, weather permitting. Spraying will occur by fogging trucks on both Wednesday and Thursday and will begin at 10 p.m. and be completed before sunrise. The application area will include major residential areas East of County Road 19 and West of County Line Road 1 in addition to areas South of County Road 14 (42nd St SW) and North of County Road 4E.

The Town’s contractor, Vector Disease Control International, will use a permethrin-based product to be applied in a fine mist. The product utilized in these adult mosquito control applications is considered safe for humans and even used to treat head lice on children and kill fleas and ticks on pets. However, residents interested in minimizing their exposure are encouraged to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed for 30 to 60 minutes after spraying. It’s recommended that residents bring pets indoors as well. Residents can further minimize pesticide exposure by covering organic gardens, ponds, and water features with a cloth sheet or tarp. For additional information visit the website at Berthoud.org/westnile.

Adult mosquito control has been going on this season in Loveland, Timnath, Johnstown, Severance and Longmont, as well as in certain subdivisions that are sprayed by homeowners associations. Portions of Erie, Lafayette, Gunbarrel and Hygiene have been sprayed since early June.

West Nile virus can be prevented. In addition to community control efforts, such as larviciding, reducing water where mosquitoes can breed, and spraying for adult mosquitoes, individuals should remember to use the 4 D’s to help prevent West Nile virus disease: