October 2017
S M T W T F S
« Sep    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  
News for Norther Colorado and the world

Thursday, October 19, 2017
Subscribe

Volunteers still needed

Seventh Annual Weld Project Connect Oct. 20; volunteers still needed

Volunteers are still needed to help be navigators for the guests at the seventh annual Weld Project Connect at Island Grove Park in Greeley on Oct. 20.

Weld Project Connect is a one-day event that provides free on-site services such as haircuts, flu shots, medical screenings, senior services, veterans’ services, legal counseling and many other services to those in need. A total of 1,225 people received services last year.

Free child care for ages 3-10 will be available. Some services may require a driver’s license or photo ID, proof of income, utility bill, birth certificate, social security card, etc.

For more information or to volunteer, visit www.WeldProjectConnect.org or call 2-1-1.

Print This Post Print This Post
Related Keywords: , , , , , , ,
Previous Story:
Next Story:

There are no comments yet. Be the first to comment on this article.


Leave a Reply

Added: October 13, 2017
Category: Community News, Variety
  • Twitter This!

Nebula

Click for Larger image

More from this section

Voters? Screw The Voters, Says Sen. Kevin Lundberg

Voters? Screw The »

  by: Colorado Pols          ... Full Story

Weld County Sheriff Scam Alert

Weld County Sheriff Scam »

Multiple community members have notified the Weld County ... Full Story

LTO June Star Night

LTO June Star Night »

  Friday, 17 June 2016 from 7:00 – 11:00 PM Public Star ... Full Story

Green Party candidate for US Senate

Green Party candidate »

I’m Arn Menconi and I am a candidate for U.S. Senate for the ... Full Story