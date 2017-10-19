Seventh Annual Weld Project Connect Oct. 20; volunteers still needed

Volunteers are still needed to help be navigators for the guests at the seventh annual Weld Project Connect at Island Grove Park in Greeley on Oct. 20.

Weld Project Connect is a one-day event that provides free on-site services such as haircuts, flu shots, medical screenings, senior services, veterans’ services, legal counseling and many other services to those in need. A total of 1,225 people received services last year.

Free child care for ages 3-10 will be available. Some services may require a driver’s license or photo ID, proof of income, utility bill, birth certificate, social security card, etc.

For more information or to volunteer, visit www.WeldProjectConnect.org or call 2-1-1.