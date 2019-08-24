Water In The West: A Conversation

Residents of Colorado enjoy the landscape of snow covered mountains, the fields of wheat and corn on the eastern plains, parks and open space green with an abundance of water. Water for drinking, for irrigating lawns and parks, for swimming, for fishing in the clear lakes and streams; water, water everywhere. But as the amount of water in Colorado diminishes, and it will, the time has come to engage in a conversation about water.

Two distinguished guests will speak on the issue of water on September 24 at 7 p.m. in the Roberta Price Auditorium at Thompson Valley High School. Dr. Patricia Limerick, Distinguished Professor of History and Director of the Center of, the American West and author of A Ditch In Time: The City, The West, and Water, and Paolo Bacigalupi, author of the dystopian novel, The Water Knife, will inform and comment on issues of water in Colorado. The audience is encouraged to ask questions of these two authorities.

Brian Werner, Public Information Officer at Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District, will moderate the evening events.

Tickets are available at friendsofthelovelandpubliclibrary.org. For $22.00 and $30.00. Discounted tickets are available at the Loveland Public Library on Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. $20.00 for adults and $10:00 for students. In September tickets are available Sundays 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Additional events:

Meet and Greet the authors on September 10 a.m. to noon at the Loveland Public Library; Movie: Milagro Beanfield War, Loveland Library September 26, at 5;30 p.m.

Open House and Garden Tour, September 20, 1-4 p.m., Northern Colorado Water District Headquarters, 220 Water Street, Berthoud.

More events scheduled, go to friendsofthelovelandpubliclibrary.org. to view.