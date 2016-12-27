December 2016
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
News for Norther Colorado and the world

Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Subscribe

Weld County Sheriff Scam Alert

Multiple community members have notified the Weld County Sheriff’s Office stating that they were contacted by a person who claimed to be a deputy at the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. The caller states that there is a warrant for the citizen’s arrest, and asks for their name and home address.

Don’t provide any information about yourself to this individual, to include your name and address. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office will never try to resolve an arrest warrant over the phone.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office will also never accept payment in the form of ITunes gift cards, pre-paid credit cards, or any other type of credit through any store. Scammers may ask you to retrieve one of these items, and give them the card number over the phone. Ask for the individual’s name, phone number, and badge number; hang up and immediately call (970) 356-4015 option 1. Do not give any money to these individuals.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-444-3776. Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers.

Steve Reams – Sheriff

Print This Post Print This Post
Related Keywords: , , , ,
Previous Story:

There are no comments yet. Be the first to comment on this article.


Leave a Reply

More from this section

LTO June Star Night

LTO June Star Night »

  Friday, 17 June 2016 from 7:00 – 11:00 PM Public Star ... Full Story

Green Party candidate for US Senate

Green Party candidate »

I’m Arn Menconi and I am a candidate for U.S. Senate for the ... Full Story

Berthoud’s Hero Dog goes to Washington

Berthoud’s Hero »

Berthoud, Hero Dog, puppy mills, Mill Dog Rescue, Chihuahua, ... Full Story

CSU: Small Acreage Management

CSU: Small Acreage »

Small Acreage Management Workshop on May 16, 2015 at The Ranch, ... Full Story