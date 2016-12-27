Multiple community members have notified the Weld County Sheriff’s Office stating that they were contacted by a person who claimed to be a deputy at the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. The caller states that there is a warrant for the citizen’s arrest, and asks for their name and home address.

Don’t provide any information about yourself to this individual, to include your name and address. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office will never try to resolve an arrest warrant over the phone.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office will also never accept payment in the form of ITunes gift cards, pre-paid credit cards, or any other type of credit through any store. Scammers may ask you to retrieve one of these items, and give them the card number over the phone. Ask for the individual’s name, phone number, and badge number; hang up and immediately call (970) 356-4015 option 1. Do not give any money to these individuals.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-444-3776. Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers.

Steve Reams – Sheriff