November 1 – 3

Friday, November 1

Engine 61 along with TVEMS responded to the 800 block of Longview Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Citizens assist in the 2200 block of Tabor Street for detectors.

Saturday, November 2

Engine 61 along with TVEMS were dispatched to the 1000 block of Gabriella Lane for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to Berthoud Care and Rehab Center for a medical.

Engine 61 along with TVEMS responded to the 200 block of Lemonade Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 along with TVEMS were dispatched to the 1200 block of Meadowlark Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Squad 61 along with TVEMS responded to the 1500 block of Willow Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 along with TVEMS were dispatched to the 400 block of Kansas Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Sunday, November 3

Citizens assist at Station 1 for a car seat installation.

November 4 – 10

Monday, November 4

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 900 block of Meadowlark Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 400 block of Longs Peak Avenue for wires down. A garbage truck had pulled down an electrical wire causing two power poles to fall. There were numerous wires laying across a detached garage roof and all the lines were still energized. Excel de-energized the line and cleared the crew from the scene.

Engine 61 along with TVEMS responded to the 3900 block of Garfield Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Tuesday, November 5

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to Berthoud Care and Rehab Center for a medical.

Citizens assist in the 200 block of Sioux Drive for detectors.

Engine 62 along with TVEMS responded to the 3200 block of Meining Road for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Wednesday, November 6

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 4700 block of Sunshine Court for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 along with TVEMS responded to the 800 block of Spartan Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Citizens assist in the 1300 block of Means Lane for detectors.

Thursday, November 7

Engine 61 along with TVEMS responded to the 900 block of 4th Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to Berthoud Care and Rehab Center for a medical.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 200 block of Sunflower Road for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 along with TVEMS responded to the 300 block of Indiana Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Friday, November 8

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to Berthoud Care and Rehab Center for a medical.

Engine 61 along with TVEMS responded to the 700 block of Maureen Road for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Citizens assist in the 800 block of East County Road 8 for detectors.

Citizens assist in the 1400 block of South County Road 23 for detectors.

Engine 61 along with TVEMS were dispatched to the 2700 block of Prairie Flax Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Saturday, November 9

Engine 62 along with LFRA were dispatched to the 2300 block of South County Road 21 for a structure fire. The crew found a small barn that was smoking. The fire was extinguished and the crew stayed on scene to clean up.

Engine 61 responded to the 1000 block of 6th Street to have the department look over some outlets that were blackened after a powerline had fallen. The crew check all of the outlets and surrounding areas for any heat and confirmed everything was cold. The Homeowner will contact an electrician to inspect further and has been informed to keep the breaker off until the electrician arrives.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to Berthoud Care and Rehab Center for a medical.

Sunday, November 10

Engine 61 along with TVEMS responded to the 900 block of 5th Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to Berthoud Care and Rehab Center for a medical.

Engine 61 along with TVEMS were dispatched to the 3300 block of Heron Lakes for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.