Berthoud Police Beat: November 2024

November 1 – 3

Friday, November 1

Criminal Mischief: Mountain Avenue – A man allegedly broke the lock off an electrical box and gate that did not belong to him as he moved out. Pending further follow-up.

Theft: 4th Street – A male suspect stole a comforter valued at $250 from the laundromat.

Criminal Impersonation/False Reporting to Law Enforcement/Obstruction/No Insurance/Driving Under Suspension/Weaving/Expired Registration/No Valid Driver’s License/Warrant Arrest x3: Highway 287 – A woman was stopped for traffic offenses and lied about her name to deputies. The woman’s identity was discovered via an iris scanner at the Larimer County Jail.

Motor Vehicle Accident with Injuries: Highway 287 – A male driver was avoiding wildlife and drove into the center median, which caused the vehicle to roll. The driver sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Saturday, November 2

Felony Menacing x3/Third-Degree Assault/Domestic Violence: East County Road 8 – A man was upset with his girlfriend. The woman then went to his residence to pack up her belongings with two other individuals. When they got to the gate, the man ran at them with a firearm and fired a round into the air yelling at them to leave. He then took a vase with flowers and threw them, hitting the woman in the face causing pain while she was sitting in her vehicle. The man was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Speeding 40+/Careless Driving: Highway 287 – A male driver was observed speeding 20+ miles per hour above the speed limit on Highway 287/10E. When a deputy caught up to the vehicle on South Taft Avenue, the driver was speeding 40+ miles per hour above the speed limit in a residential area. The man was booked at the Larimer County Jail for the above charges.

Sunday, November 3

Nothing of significance to note.

Scam busters!

A very official person calls you telling you is from a law enforcement agency. He tells you that you missed jury duty and have a warrant for your arrest, or something similar. While the scammer is still on the phone (THEY ALWAYS STAY ON THE PHONE because if you hang up, they have lost you!) they send you to your bank to withdraw the funds. If the teller asks why, you need the large sum, the scammer tells you to say you are buying property with it. You are instructed NOT to say anything to anyone about this for at least 48 hours. They also tell you that when the case is resolved they will return your money. Why 48 hours? Because your money will be gone before you tell anyone and find out it is a swindle. Will they return the money? Not a chance. If somebody calls you and advises you, they are a law enforcement officer and you owe money or need to pay a summons, hang up and call your local law enforcement agency directly.

November 4 – 10

Monday, November 4

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident/Careless Driving: Longs Peak Avenue – A trash truck hit an overhead powerline knocking down a pole and breaking another. Berthoud Fire and Xcel Energy responded. Summons issued for careless driving.

Theft/Warrant Arrest: 3rd Street – Two individuals were observed stealing Romex wire from a local business. A deputy located the vehicle and contacted the subjects on Meadowlark Drive. The wire could be observed within a purse in the vehicle. Both subjects were charged with Theft and both had confirmed warrants. They were booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Unlawful Sexual Contact: Berthoud – A juvenile female advised her school administration that she was the victim of a sexual offense. The Investigations Unit was notified.

Tuesday, November 5

Nothing of significance to note.

Wednesday, November 6

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident: Highway 287/West County Road 8 – A female driver was traveling southbound on Highway 287 approaching West County Road 8. She could not tell if the light was green due to the snow covering the lens and proceeded through the intersection without slowing or stopping. A male driver was traveling east on West County Road 8 through a green light and was struck by the female driver, causing damage. Summons issued.

Unattended Death: Cadman Street – A woman requested a welfare check on her mother. Entrance was made with a key to check welfare and a female was found deceased on the couch, nothing suspicious. Victim Advocates and the Chaplain responded to assist the grieving family.

Thursday, November 7

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine/Felony Warrant Arrest: 7th Street – A man was contacted at his residence for a Felony Warrant. A search incident to arrest resulted in user amounts of methamphetamine. The man was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Criminal Extortion: Red Wheat Lane – A man reported that he was video chatting with what he described as an “AI” white female. The man explained the person controlling the AI stated he needed to pay $300 or they would send screenshots to his family from the video chat. Investigations were notified and the man was not out any money.

Friday, November 8

Assist to Weld County Strike Team: North County Road 21 – Investigators assisted the Weld County Sheriff’s Office Strike Team in the apprehension of a male and female, who had been stealing batteries from various oil pads around Weld County. They had 137 total charges on both individuals.

Saturday, November 9

Mental Health Hold: West County Road 14 – A woman was contacted and placed on a mental health hold for grave disability at the hospital.

Hit and Run Motor Vehicle Accident: Westport Avenue/Rivergate Way – An unknown vehicle took out a light pole at the intersection.

Sunday, November 10

Fictitious Plate/No Proof of Insurance/Open Marijuana Container: 42nd St Southwest/Taft Avenue – A male driver was contacted for fictitious plates. Before the activation of red and blue lights, the male quickly pulled into the parking lot of a church and walked inside. Staff immediately came out and reported a suspicious male had entered the church. He was contacted as he walked out of the bathroom. The man did not have insurance for the vehicle and open marijuana containers were recovered after a vehicle search. Summons issued.

Speeding/Driving Under Revocation: Highway 287/Berthoud Parkway – A male driver was stopped for speeding 85 miles per hour in a 65 MPH zone. The driver was also found to have a revoked license for an alcohol offense. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Felony Warrant Arrest x3/Driving Under Revocation: East Highway 287- A male driver was stopped for a traffic offense and arrested on three outstanding felony warrants. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Scambusters!

Medicare Open Enrollment –If someone calls, texts, or emails you regarding open enrollment, be cautious if they offer you a limited-time offer to save you thousands of dollars, or a free gift. If they tell you Medicare is issuing new cards and wants to verify your information – it is a scam! If they ask for any personal information – it is a scam. They make sound legitimate and may spoof a Medicare phone number – but it is a scam! And there are no perks for signing up early.

RECEIVE EMERGENCY NOTIFICATIONS ON YOUR CELL PHONE. Please visit https://NOCOAlert.org and register to get emergency notifications on your cell phone. Reverse 911 does not work on cell phones, only on landlines. Berthoud has the lowest registered numbers in Larimer County. `