September 1 – 8

Sunday, September 1

Engine 61, along with TVEMS, dispatched to the 3400 block of Woodcock Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 61, along with TVEMS, responded to the 1000 block of Berthoud Parkway for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a nearby hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS dispatched to the 1300 block of Eliza Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 61, along with TVEMS, responded to the 600 block of 4th Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a nearby hospital.

Monday, September 2

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to WCR 14 for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a nearby hospital.

Engine 62 along with TVEMS responded to the 1200 block of Meadowlark Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a nearby hospital.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to Berthoud Care and Rehab Center for a medical.

Tuesday, September 3

Engine 61 along with TVEMS were dispatched to the 1300 block of 1st Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Fire, LFRA and TVEMS responded to the 2700 block of Kyle Circle for a structure fire. Multiple crews were working this fire until it was controlled. Crews stayed on seen after the fire was knocked down to make sure there were no hot spots.

Wednesday, September 4

Engine 61 along with TVEMS responded to a single vehicle MVA at Interstate 25-mile marker 248 Southbound. There were no hazards or injuries. CSP cleared all units from the scene.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 1200 block of Grand Market Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 along with TVEMS responded to the 300 block of Capitol Reef St for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 2300 block of Horseshoe Circle for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Thursday, September 5

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to the 700 block of Big Oak Court for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 2000 block of Charro Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to a semi-truck on its side in the roundabout on Weld County Road 44. With there being no hazards or injuries, LCSO cleared E-61.

Friday, September 6

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 1400 block of Willow Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 62 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 2400 block of Pheasant Run for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Citizens assist at Station 1 for a car seat installation.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to Berthoud Care and Rehab Center for a medical.

Engine 61 along with TVEMS was dispatched to the 600 block of 4th Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a nearby hospital.

Engine 61 along with TVEMS responded to the 1500 block of Vantage Parkway for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Saturday, September 7

Engine 61 along with TVEMS responded to the 300 block of Mountain Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 along with TVEMS were dispatched to the 3400 block of Woodcock Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Citizens assist with a car seat installation at Station 1.

Sunday, September 8

Engine 61 along with TVEMS were dispatched to the 400 block of Fawn Trail for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 61 along with TVEMS responded to the 3200 block of Mallard Creek Road for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a nearby hospital.

Engine 61 along with TVEMS were dispatched to the 300 block of Capitol Reef Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 61 along with TVEMS responded to the 300 block of Colorado Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a nearby hospital.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to Berthoud Care and Rehab Center for a medical.