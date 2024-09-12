Berthoud Police Blotter: September 2024

September 1 – 8

Sunday, September 1

Nothing of significance to note.

Monday, September 2

Theft: Weld County Road 44 – A RZR that was stored on a trailer was stolen along with ramps and two batteries. The trailer was not stolen, but the lock on the tongue was cut off. The RZR was recovered within Larimer County along with a stolen Yamaha Raptor ATV. The homeowner, where the items were located stated That his friend had dropped off the RZR the other day. Both vehicles were recovered, and registered owners were notified. The investigation is ongoing.

Tuesday, September 3

Cold Theft: Wild Honey Drive – A female reported an inflatable slide valued at approximately $600 was stolen from her boat.

Wednesday, September 4

Graffiti: 7th Street – An unknown suspect painted graffiti on a concrete patio at a park. The graffiti appears gang related. No leads or video.

Protection Order Violations: Center Park Way – A female contacted a male, whom she is restrained from. A warrant is forthcoming for her arrest.

Felony Eluding/Reckless Driving/Speeding/Driving Under Suspense/Unregistered Vehicle: East Highway 56/County Road 5 – A traffic stop was initiated on a male driver for speeding 95 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone and not having plates affixed to the vehicle. The male driver attempted to elude deputies and a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver was attempted on Highway 56 then again successfully on I-25. The male driver was safely taken into custody without further incident and booked into the jail.

Thursday, September 5

Unsafe Shooting: Southview Road – Roofers at this address thought they were being shot at. During a canvas of the area, a resident was contacted who was shooting on steel targets. He agreed to build his backdrop up to increase safety. t

Protection Order Violation: Megan Circle – A female alleged another female violated a civil protection order through various comments and messages sent via fake TikTok accounts. This investigation is ongoing.

Friday, September 6

Stolen Vehicle Recovery/Forged Vehicle Title: 3rd Street/Mountain Avenue – A male was contacted in a Ford Raptor truck driven from Texas to be purchased by a resident as he was meeting to sell the truck. The truck had multiple VIN areas altered, an altered Texas title, and a large amount of cash was located on his person. The truck was towed to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office for additional processing, the cash was confiscated and logged, and a cell phone that had a significant amount of evidence for a chop shop ring likely out of Texas was seized. Phone warrant to follow. The male was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Fraud: Sparrow Hawk Lane – A female reported that she had three accounts hacked over 28 days and is out $44,000. This investigation is currently ongoing.

Driving Under Revocation/Defective License Plate Lights: Berthoud Parkway/Woodcock Street – A male was stopped on a traffic infraction and was found to be driving on a revoked license. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Motor Vehicle Accident/Rollover: East Highway 56/Interstate 25 – A semi-truck hauling bagged sand was in the roundabout when the load shifted tipping the truck over and blocking the onramp to the Interstate. The onramp remained closed for several hours while the trailer was unloaded by hand before it could be lifted back onto its wheels. Great teamwork by several tow companies to get the road back open.

Child Abuse: Tundra Avenue – A female mother assaulted her 14-year-old daughter during an argument over a cell phone. She was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Saturday, September 7

Family Warrant Arrest: 1sr Street – A male was contacted on a welfare check and found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was booked into the Larimer County Jail.

Hit and Run Motor Vehicle Accident/Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Careless Driving: East Highway 56 – A male driver collided with another semi as he attempted to back into a spot. He fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival. The driver was identified after dashcam footage captured the company and truck number. The driver then returned and admitted to fleeing. The at-fault driver was issued a summons to court for careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident without providing the required information.

Mental Health/Family Problems: Pyramid Peak Street -A female with a history of chronic medical and mental health issues woke up from a nightmare in a frantic state. The family was able to calm the female down; however, they requested additional resources and were referred to the Mental Health Co-Responders team.

Theft: East 4th Street – A home builder reported $3000 worth of siding was stolen. This investigation is currently active and ongoing.

Sunday, September 8

Hit and Run Motor Vehicle Accident: Mountain Avenue – An unknown female left her car while arguing with an employee. The vehicle rolled into a parked vehicle which didn’t cause any damage, and then she fled. The investigation is ongoing.

