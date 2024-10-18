Berthoud Police Blotter: October 2024

October 1 – October 6

Tuesday, October 1

Nothing of Significance to Note

Wednesday, October 2

Failure to Notify Police of Motor Vehicle Accident/Failure to Exchange Information After Motor Vehicle Accident: Grand Market Avenue/North Berthoud Parkway – A two-vehicle collision occurred, and one vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. The driver of the run vehicle was located at his house in Longmont and charged.

Motor Vehicle Accident with Serious Bodily Injury: Weld County Road 44/Northeast Frontage Road – A man was riding a motorcycle eastbound on Weld County Road 44 when a pickup pulled out in front of him causing the motorcyclist to crash. The pickup did not stop. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and suffered severe head trauma and remains in critical condition. CRASH (Crash Reconstruction and Scene Handling) responded and investigated the accident.

Thursday, October 3

Returned Runaway/Juvenile Problems: Berthoud – A female juvenile ran away from home this morning after an altercation with her family. She was located prior to being entered as missing. Resources were offered for the family and the juvenile, given she is not going to school and allegedly consumes alcohol.

Vehicular Eluding: Highway 287/ County Road 4E: A traffic stop was attempted on a motorcycle traveling at 115 miles per hour. The motorcycle eluded at high speeds and the pursuit was discontinued for public safety.

Friday, October 4

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine/Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Warrant Arrest: East Highway 56 – A man was contacted for known warrants and admitted to possessing methamphetamine and user amounts were recovered. The passenger in the vehicle was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine. The man was booked, and the woman was cited and released.

Saturday, October 5

Welfare Check/Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI)/Driving Under the Influence (DUI): Columbine Circle – A man was called in after almost colliding with a neighbor’s residence. He was contacted in the driver seat, in the driveway of his residence, after striking a garbage can. Open alcoholic containers were located inside the vehicle. He was medically cleared at the hospital and booked into the Larimer County Jail.

Indecent Exposure: Columbine Circle – While on the DUI investigation. A woman reported that a man asked her 10 & 7-year-old children if they wanted candy and he was touching his private parts while standing in his underwear. The investigation is ongoing, and the Investigation Unit was notified.

Felony Warrant Arrest/Misdemeanor Warrant Arrest x2: North Berthoud Parkway/Highway 287 – A female driver was contacted and taken into custody with an outstanding felony warrant. the male passenger was also found to have two outstanding misdemeanor warrants. Both were booked into the Larimer County Jail.

Sunday, October 6

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident: 1st Street/County Road 10E – A driver was cited for following too closely and rear-ending another vehicle.

October 7 – 13

Monday, October 7

Cold Theft: Hillsview Drive – A home builder reported 10 sheets of 4×8 siding valued at $500 were stolen over the weekend. The siding had a tracking device hidden in the sheets and was tracked to a residence in Fort Collins and the material was seized.

Theft/Fraud: Franklin Avenue – A female reported an unknown person withdrew $223 from her EBT account in Aurora. It is suspected that her card was compromised by a skimmer device.

Theft: Burt Avenue – A home builder reported that an electrical trim pack was stolen from a residential job site over the last three weeks.

Tuesday, October 8

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident/Careless Driving: Highway 56/County Road 7 – A male was stopped at the intersection waiting to turn onto Highway 56 when a female driver collided with the back of the male’s vehicle. The female was issued a summons for Careless Driving.

Wednesday, October 9

Warrant Arrest: East Highway 56 – A female was contacted with an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Theft/Fraud: Woodcock Street – A female reported an unknown person withdrew $239 from her EBT account. It is suspected that her card was compromised by a skimmer device. If you have an EBT card that was recently compromised, please contact your local law enforcement agency.

Thursday, October 10

Nothing of Significance to Note

Friday, October 11

Nothing of Significance to Note

Saturday, October 12

Found Property: Waterman Street – A bicycle and backpack were left abandoned for approximately three days. There was no identifying information inside the backpack. The items were taken to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office evidence room and logged as found property.

Sunday, October 13

Driving After Revocation Prohibited/Unsafe Lane Change: South Highway 287/County Road 6 – A male driver was stopped for an unsafe lane change and found his driver’s license was revoked for habitual traffic offenses. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Suicide Attempt/Mental Health Hold: Godwit Drive – A male was contacted after family members cut him down after he tried to hang himself. The male was transported to the hospital for a mental health hold.

Motor Vehicle Accident/Reckless Endangerment/Third-Degree Assault/Child Abuse/Minor in Possession: Berthoud – A minor driver left the roadway at a high rate of speed, crashed through three yards, taking out two mailboxes, a light pole, a utility box, hit a parked car in a driveway, and crashed into the tree. Minor injuries occurred to two juvenile passengers, one was taken to the hospital by his parents before law enforcement arrival and had a BAC of 0.149. The juvenile passenger was charged with a Minor in Possession and taken home. The minor driver provided blood and was booked at the Jail for all the other charges. Child Protective Services was notified.

RECEIVE EMERGENCY NOTIFICATIONS ON YOUR CELL PHONE. Please visit https://NOCOAlert.org and register to get emergency notifications on your cell phone. Reverse 911 does not work on cell phones, only on landlines. Berthoud has the lowest registered numbers in Larimer County. `