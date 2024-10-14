Kristin Ann Downs, 58, of Berthoud, originally from the area of Peoria, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2024 in Berthoud. She was born on December 3, 1965 to Sonny and Janet Jordan.

In 2010, Kristin met the love of her life, John Downs. They shared many adventures and travels together, along with their beloved dog, Ty.

Kristin was a beloved teacher and high school principal. She dedicated her life to helping children find joy in learning and improving education. She was an adored daughter and sister. She was a loving mother and grandmother and a devoted wife.

Kristin is survived by her husband, John Downs; daughters, Jessica Craig and Jennifer Power; parents, Janet Jordan and Sonny Jordan; sister, Caroline Dulworth; six grandchildren, Isabella Ford, Jackson Manley, JD Harwood, Mason Manley, Ellison Craig and Cooper Craig and niece, Caitlin Hebert and her husband, Matt and daughter, Margaux.

She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Judy Downs, sister-in-law, Mary Downs and nephew, Quinton Sandry.

Treasured memories of Kristin and words of condolences for her family are welcome at AllnuttLoveland.com.