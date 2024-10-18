October 1 – October 6

Monday, September 30

Engine 61, along with TVEMS, responded to the 100 block of E Michigan Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61, along with TVEMS, dispatched to the intersection of CR1 and Highway 56 for a two-vehicle rear end collision with moderate damage. E-61 addressed hazards and patient medical refusals. LCSO cleared E-61 from the scene

Citizens assist in the 500 block of Mayo Court for installation of detectors.

Engine 61, along with TVEMS, dispatched to the 1600 block of Willow Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61, along with TVEMS, responded to the 3400 block of Woodcock Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Tuesday, October 1

Engine 61 was dispatched to the 200-499 block of Water Avenue for a vehicle fire. BC-61 notified railroad company to shut down the trains. The crew extinguished the fire.

Citizens assist in the 3400 block of Celestial Drive for installation of detectors.

Wednesday, October 2

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to Berthoud Care and Rehab Center for a medical.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 500 block of Redwood Circle for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Thursday, October 3

Citizens assist at Station 1 for car seat installation.

Engine 62 along with TVEMS responded to the 2600 block of Lake Hollow Road for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Friday, October 4

Engine 61, along with TVEMS, responded to the 1600 block of 4th Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 2400 block of Southwind Road for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61, along with TVEMS, responded to the 1100 block of Lake Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Saturday, October 5

Engine 61, along with TVEMS, responded to the 400 block of Grand Market Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61, along with TVEMS, dispatched to the 300 block of Columbine Circle for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a nearby hospital.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to Berthoud Care and Rehab Center for a medical.

Sunday, October 6

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Citizens assist at Station 1 for a car seat installation.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to Berthoud Care and Rehab Center for a medical.

Engine 61 along with TVEMS responded to the 400 block of S 8th Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

October 7-13

Monday, October 7

Engine 62 along with TVEMS responded to the 400 block of Grand Market Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 along with TVEMS were dispatched to the 500 block of Windom Peak for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Citizens assist at Station 1 for car seat installation.

Tuesday, October 8

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 300 block of Capitol Reef Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 along with TVEMS responded to the 1500 block of Glacier Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to Berthoud Care and Rehab Center for a medical.

Engine 62 along with TVEMS responded to the 500 block of W Hill Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Wednesday, October 9

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 400 block of Kansas Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 62 along with TVEMS responded to the 4000 block of Meining Road for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 1500 block of 4th Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 62 along with TVEMS responded to the 2900 block of Pheasant Run for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to Berthoud Care and Rehab Center for a medical.

Thursday, October 10

Engine 61 along with TVEMS responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 1400 block of Maple Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Friday, October 11

Engine 61 along with TVEMS responded to the 1200 block of Elm Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 2100 block of River Glen Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 62 along with TVEMS responded to the 2100 block of S County Road 21 for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Saturday, October 12

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to Berthoud Care and Rehab Center for a medical.

Sunday, October 13

Engine 62 along with TVEMS were dispatched to the 700 block of Marshall Court for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 62 along with TVEMS responded to the 3000 block of Esther Court for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 1000 block of Greenwood Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.