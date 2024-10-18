October 1 – October 6
Monday, September 30
Engine 61, along with TVEMS, responded to the 100 block of E Michigan Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.
Engine 61, along with TVEMS, dispatched to the intersection of CR1 and Highway 56 for a two-vehicle rear end collision with moderate damage. E-61 addressed hazards and patient medical refusals. LCSO cleared E-61 from the scene
Citizens assist in the 500 block of Mayo Court for installation of detectors.
Engine 61, along with TVEMS, dispatched to the 1600 block of Willow Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.
Engine 61, along with TVEMS, responded to the 3400 block of Woodcock Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.
Tuesday, October 1
Engine 61 was dispatched to the 200-499 block of Water Avenue for a vehicle fire. BC-61 notified railroad company to shut down the trains. The crew extinguished the fire.
Citizens assist in the 3400 block of Celestial Drive for installation of detectors.
Wednesday, October 2
Berthoud Fire was dispatched to Berthoud Care and Rehab Center for a medical.
Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 500 block of Redwood Circle for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.
Thursday, October 3
Citizens assist at Station 1 for car seat installation.
Engine 62 along with TVEMS responded to the 2600 block of Lake Hollow Road for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.
Friday, October 4
Engine 61, along with TVEMS, responded to the 1600 block of 4th Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.
Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 2400 block of Southwind Road for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.
Engine 61, along with TVEMS, responded to the 1100 block of Lake Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.
Saturday, October 5
Engine 61, along with TVEMS, responded to the 400 block of Grand Market Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.
Engine 61, along with TVEMS, dispatched to the 300 block of Columbine Circle for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a nearby hospital.
Berthoud Fire was dispatched to Berthoud Care and Rehab Center for a medical.
Sunday, October 6
Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.
Citizens assist at Station 1 for a car seat installation.
Berthoud Fire was dispatched to Berthoud Care and Rehab Center for a medical.
Engine 61 along with TVEMS responded to the 400 block of S 8th Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.
October 7-13
Monday, October 7
Engine 62 along with TVEMS responded to the 400 block of Grand Market Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.
Engine 61 along with TVEMS were dispatched to the 500 block of Windom Peak for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.
Citizens assist at Station 1 for car seat installation.
Tuesday, October 8
Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 300 block of Capitol Reef Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.
Engine 61 along with TVEMS responded to the 1500 block of Glacier Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.
Berthoud Fire was dispatched to Berthoud Care and Rehab Center for a medical.
Engine 62 along with TVEMS responded to the 500 block of W Hill Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.
Wednesday, October 9
Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 400 block of Kansas Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.
Engine 62 along with TVEMS responded to the 4000 block of Meining Road for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.
Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 1500 block of 4th Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.
Engine 62 along with TVEMS responded to the 2900 block of Pheasant Run for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.
Berthoud Fire was dispatched to Berthoud Care and Rehab Center for a medical.
Thursday, October 10
Engine 61 along with TVEMS responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.
Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 1400 block of Maple Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.
Friday, October 11
Engine 61 along with TVEMS responded to the 1200 block of Elm Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.
Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 2100 block of River Glen Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.
Engine 62 along with TVEMS responded to the 2100 block of S County Road 21 for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.
Saturday, October 12
Berthoud Fire was dispatched to Berthoud Care and Rehab Center for a medical.
Sunday, October 13
Engine 62 along with TVEMS were dispatched to the 700 block of Marshall Court for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.
Engine 62 along with TVEMS responded to the 3000 block of Esther Court for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.
Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 1000 block of Greenwood Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.
