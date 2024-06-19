Berthoud Fire Beat: June 2024

Berthoud Fire Protection District

Incident Report

June 1 – 2

Saturday, June 1

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to Apple Leaf Assisted Living for a medical.

Citizens assist in the 500 block of East Highway 56 for detectors.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 800 block of 8th Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Sunday, June 2

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 1300 block of Tipton Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

June 3-9

Monday, June 3

Engine 61 along with TVEMS responded to the 1400 block of 4th Street for an 82-year-old female who fell. The patient was assessed and packaged for transport.

Engine 61 was dispatched to the 300 block of Lemonade Drive for CO detector alarming. The crew entered the house with the gas monitor and found normal readings but one smoke detector that was faulty. The unit was left out of the system to be replaced. Batteries were replaced in all other detectors.

Engine 61 responded to the 500 block of Mountain Avenue for a medical. TVEMS was on scene and assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 61 was dispatched to the 1300 block of 1st Street for a patient who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 61 was dispatched to the 13000 block of Weld County Road 7 for a seizure. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew was cancelled from the call.

Engine 61 was dispatched to the 500 block of E Highway 56 for a patient who had fallen. The crew made patient contact and transferred care to TVEMS upon their arrival. The patient was helped back to their feet, and Engine 61 cleared the call.

Engine 62 was dispatched to the 2000 block of S County Road 21 for a motor vehicle accident. The crew along with a Larimer County Sheriff’s Deputy worked to find the accident. While driving north on County Road 21, the Deputy found the phone that sent the accident alert. It was decided an accident had not happened, and the phone had fallen from a moving vehicle.

Engine 61 responded to the 4400 block of Page Place for a report of breathing problems. The crew began patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient was loaded for transport.

Tuesday, June 4

Engine 61 responded to the 1300 block of Tipton Street for an ill person. The crew arrived on scene and began patient assessment. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Engine 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Engine 61 was dispatched to the 1000 block of Mountain Avenue for chest pains. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Citizen assist at Station 1 for a car seat installation.

Engine 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Engine 61 responded to the 3900 block of Surrey Ridge Drive for a CO detector. The crew entered the residence with the gas monitor and found normal readings. The manufactured date on the units were over 10 years old. The homeowner was advised that the shelf life of detectors was usually about 10 years and that the units should be replaced.

Wednesday, June 5

Citizen assist in the 1500 block of Harebell Street for assistance with replacing a battery in a chirping detector in a vaulted ceiling.

Engine 61 responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care and cleared the crew from the scene.

Engine 61 responded to the 300 block of Victoria Street for a person who had fallen. The crew began patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS upon their arrival. The patient was loaded for transport.

Thursday, June 6

Engine 61 was dispatched to the 1000 block of 4th Street for diabetic problems. TVEMS assumed patient care and cleared the crew from the scene.

Engine 61 was dispatched to the 300 block of Lemonade Drive for a carbon monoxide (CO) detector. The crew entered the home with the gas monitor and found elevated levels in the crawlspace where the hot water heater and furnace were located. The crew shut gas supply off to both but was unable to determine the source of CO. The home and crawlspace were ventilated until there were no elevated levels. The homeowner was advised to have a technician inspect the furnace and hot water heater before use.

Engine 61 was dispatched to the 300 block of Victoria Street for a medical. TVEMS initiated patient care. The patient refused transport.

Engine 61 responded to the 1500 block of Stoneseed Street for a smoke detector activation. The crew found no visible signs of fire and the occupants had evacuated. The crew investigated and found a detector not showing normal function. The batteries were replaced, and system reset.

Engine 61 was dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for chest pains. The patient was evaluated by TVEMS. The crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Friday, June 7

Engine 62 was dispatched to the 600 block of Welch Avenue for a hemorrhage. The patient was found on the floor unresponsive. The crew placed a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and began assessment. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient onto the cot and into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 was dispatched to Mountain Ave for a fuel spill of less than 10 gallons. The crew found a fuel can sitting on the side of the road and evidence of a fuel spill. Crews put down oil absorbent to absorb the pooled fuel.

Squad 61 responded to 600 block of 9th Street for a sick person. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient care and packaging the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Station 61 received a phone call reporting a smoking tree along 1st Street near Water Ave. Engine 61 arrived on scene and found a tree stump burning from an agricultural ditch burn. The crew pulled a bumper line and extinguished the fire.

Engine 616 was dispatched to the area of 1st street for an unconfirmed wildland fire. On scene they found a couple of small smoldering areas from a previous agricultural burn. The crew surveyed the area for hot spots. All hot spots were extinguished.

Saturday, June 8

Station 61 had a 43-year-old male walk in with a broken wrist. TVEMS arrived, and the patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 responded to the 400 block of Grand Market Avenue for a residential fire alarm. The crew entered with the gas monitor and found no hazards. After further investigation, a detector was found to be malfunctioning. The batteries were changed, and the system returned to service.

Engine 61 was dispatched to the 800 block of Canyonlands for a childbirth. The patient stated she had been having contractions, and the crew began assessment. TVEMS arrived on scene and assumed patient care. TVEMS felt it was best for the patient to be evaluated at the hospital. The patient agreed to be transported by ambulance.

Engine 61 responded to Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

BC 61 was dispatched to the 800 block of Jenny Lane for a medical. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care. The patient was loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 62 was dispatched to the 4900 block of W County Road 4 for a CO alarm. The crew found no hazardous conditions and found an old, abandoned alarm indicating it was at end of life. The alarm was removed and given to the homeowner for disposal.

Engine 61 was dispatched to the 19000 Weld Country Road 3 for an uncontrolled burn. The crew arrived on scene to what appeared to be a controlled burn. Contact was made with the property owner conducting the burn. He said that he had a water source and hose available and was monitoring the burn of bad hay.

BFPD was advised by dispatch of multiple calls about concerns of smoke in the area of 19000 Weld Country Road 3. Units dispatched to the area where they found the property owner still completing his burn, which was producing a lot of smoke. The property owner confirmed he was still monitoring the burn and had a water source available.

Sunday, June 9

Engine 61 was dispatched to the 3800 block of S County Road 11 for a motor vehicle accident. A pickup was in a ditch with about 3 feet of water. All occupants were out of the vehicle. TVEMS and LCSO were also on scene. All occupants of the vehicle were out of the vehicle with no injuries. A tow truck was called to remove the vehicle from the ditch.

Engine 61 was dispatched to Weld County Road 48 for a motor vehicle accident. The crew found a two-vehicle T-bone style accident with moderate to heavy damage to both vehicles. The crew began assessing the patients and hazards around the vehicles. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care. Engine 61 helped with getting one occupant out of the vehicle and onto the cot for transport. The crew remained on scene for traffic control until tow trucks were able to clear the intersection of the vehicles. Once complete, CSP remained on scene, and Engine 61 cleared the call.

Engine 61 responded to the 4200 block of Page Place for a possible stroke victim. The crew began patient assessment. TVEMS arrived on scene and assumed patient care. Engine 61 assisted with packaging the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 responded to the 300 block of Ellie Way for a smoke alarm. The homeowner said they were replacing one of the detectors in the system, which accidentally set off the alarm system. They had already reset the system, and no further assistance was needed from the crew.

June 10 – 16

Monday, June 10

Engine 61 along with TVEMS responded to the 2400 block of Nicholson Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 was dispatched to the 4700 block of S Sunshine Ct for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a nearby hospital.

Citizens assist in the 4500 block of Levi Court for detectors.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 2000 block of Charro Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 800 block of 13th Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Tuesday, June 11

Engine 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Citizens assist in the 300 block of Ellie Way for detectors.

Engine 62 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 3200 block of Heron Lakes Parkway for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 61 responded to the 800 block of Bruce Drive for a gas leak. The reporting party had hit a gas line while digging for a post hole. Xcel stopped the leak and the crew confirmed there were no hazards.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 800 block of 13th Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 62 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 220 to 260 block of South County Road 21 for an MVA with injury. The vehicle was on its roof with heavy damage. The vehicle was leaking fluids on the ground around it. The crew cleared road debris from the accident and assisted with loading the patient onto the cot for transport to a local hospital. Engine 62 then mitigated vehicle fluids and turned the scene over to CSP.

Wednesday, June 12

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 400 block of Wark Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care, the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a nearby hospital.

Engine 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Thursday, June 13

Citizens assist in the 300 block of Lemonade Drive for detectors.

Engine 61 was dispatched to the 1000 block of 6th Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 1500 block of Tundra Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 300 block of Victoria Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Friday, June 14

Squad 61 responded to the 1300 block of 4th Street for a medical. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient care and loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 17000 block of Weld County Road 7 for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a nearby hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 500 block of Mount Rainier Street for a medical. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient care and loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Saturday, June 15

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 400 block of Indiana Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a nearby hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 500 block of Grand Market Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a nearby hospital.

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to the 3200 block of Cottonwood Lane for a medical. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient care and loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to Derby Grill for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a nearby hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 800 block of 13th Street for a medical. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient care and loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the area of W County Road 8 for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a nearby hospital.

Sunday, June 16

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 1700 block of Exeter Street for a medical. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient care and loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.