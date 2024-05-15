Berthoud Fire Beat: May 2024

May 1 – May 5

Monday, April 29

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 600 block of 9th Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. E-61 assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 1200 block of Cedar Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 600 block of Bristlecone Court for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Tuesday, April 30

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to the 2300 block of WCR 8 for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Citizen’s assist in the 2400 block of Barela Drive for detectors.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 600 block of Country Road Trail for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Wednesday, May. 1

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to the 1100 block of Finch Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Thursday, May. 2

Engine 62 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 5200 block of Rose Court for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Citizens assist in the 900 block of Wilshire Drive for detectors.

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to the 1500 block of S County Road 23e for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Friday, May. 3

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 4700 block of South Sunshine Court for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and cleared E-61 from the scene.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 600 block of Lene Lane for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 900 block of Ranchhand Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Saturday, May. 4

Engine 62 responded to the intersection of Weld County Road 1 and Weld County Road 40 for a power pole that was smoking. The crews found the power pole smoking at the base, and it appeared the pole was a holdover ignition from a previous ditch burn. With the pole extinguished, no hot spots remaining, and the pole being structurally stable; E-62 was cleared from the scene.

Sunday, May. 5

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 4700 block of Maggie Court for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 500 block of Redwood Circle for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 17000 block of Weld County Road 5 for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 3400 block of Woodcock Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a nearby hospital.

May 6-12

Monday, May 6

Citizens assist in the 1300 block of Gateway Park Drive for help with changing light bulbs.

Tuesday, May 7

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to the 2300 block of WCR 8 for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 500 block of Buckskin Road for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 was dispatched to the 1300 block of Burt Avenue for a gas leak. The crew was in contact with the homeowner who stated his landscaping company had cut the gas line with a trencher. The scene was turned over to Xcel and E-61 cleared to respond to a structure fire in another neighborhood.

Berthoud Fire responded to a structure fire around the area of 200 E Highway 56. The crews found a small barn and a shed on fire. The crews spoke with the homeowner who stated that they were burning trash on the property and the wind had kicked up and the fire had spread from the barrel to the chicken coop and ultimately into the barn. The fire was extinguished, and the scene was turned over to LCSO.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 900 block of Greenwood Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Wednesday, May 8

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 800 block of 7th Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Citizens assist in the 2400 of Barela Drive for detectors.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 3300 block of Tranquility Way for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and LFRA responded to the 200 block of 49th Street SW for a gas leak. The homeowner stated they had smelled gas in the kitchen. All residents were evacuated. Xcel Energy located a small leak on the stovetop. The gas was shut off to the stove and it was red flagged. The crew opened windows up to remove any existing gas smell.

Thursday, May 9

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 500 block of E Highway 56 for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to I-25 Southbound for a 4-car MVA. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading 1 patient for transport to a local hospital. After all vehicles were towed and the crew confirmed there were no hazards, the scene was turned over to CSP.

Friday, May 10

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 1300 block of 1st Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and cleared E-61 from the scene.

Citizens assist in the 1300 block of Gateway Park for detectors.

Citizens assist at Station 1 for a car seat installation.

Saturday, May 11

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 700 block of Tallgrass Lane for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Sunday, May 12

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 1500 block of Alpine Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.