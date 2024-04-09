April 1 -7

Monday, April 1

Citizens assist in the 800 block of Windchime Court for detectors.

Engine 61 was getting fuel at Kum & Go and notice a fuel leak from another vehicle. The crew found a small gasoline fuel leak in the fuel tank of a paint box truck. E-61 stopped the leak and put down some absorbant to fully contain and mitigate the hazard.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to I-25, 249-mile marker SB for a 2-car MVA. E-61 checked for hazards and patients. There were two people found sitting in another vehicle of a good Samaritan. BFPD began an assessment of the patients. TVEMS assumed patient care. With there being no hazards CSP cleared Engine 61.

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Tuesday, April 2

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 1300 block of 1st Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. E-61 aided with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to Wild Plum Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Wednesday, April 3

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 900 block of Blue Bell Road for an odor investigation. The crew entered the structure and noticed a strong smell of gasoline. The smell got stronger in the garage. E-61 found a small leak from the fuel line on a motorcycle in the garage. E61 opened the windows in the house to ventilate. The motorcycle and the rug were removed from the garage. Once the garage and house were clear of the odor Berthoud Fire crews cleared the scene.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 1200 block of 42nd Street SE for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew helped with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 1100 block of W County Road 14 for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Thursday, April 4

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 300 block of Welch Avenue for a gas leak. The crews were met by a contractor who informed them that they had struck a gas line under the road while conducting a boring operation. The crew ensured all residents in the vicinity were notified of the problem and if there were residents’ home, the crew ensured they did not have any gas lingering inside the homes. The Xcel Energy crew dug down and clamped the gas line on the North and South side of the brake, the scene was then turned over to Xcel.

Berthoud Fire and TVEMS were dispatched to the intersection of Hwy 287 and Berthoud Parkway for a motorcycle vs pickup truck MVA. There were two injured riders that the crew assisted with loading for transport to a nearby hospital.

Friday, April 5

Engine 62 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 1200 block of Wrangler Way for a lift assist.

Engine 61 responded to the 800 block of Bruce Drive for an illegal burn. The crew informed the homeowner that the county was under a red flag warning and there was no burning allowed. The crew also informed the homeowner that they will need a burn permit if there is any future burning. The fire was extinguished.

Engine 62 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 400 block of Wark Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew helped with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Fire and TVEMS were dispatched to the intersection of Hwy 287 and Berthoud Parkway for a 3-car MVA. There were no injuries or hazards.

Engine 61 responded to the 200 block of E Highway 56 for an illegal burn. The crew informed the homeowner that the county was under a red flag warning and there was no burning allowed. The crew also informed the homeowner that they will need a burn permit if there is any future burning. The fire was extinguished.

Engine 62 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 9000 block of Cottontail Road for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Saturday, April 6

Engine 61 was dispatched to the 800 block of Mountain Avenue for gas odor. The crew located the gas smell was coming out of the ground next to a couple of pipes that ran up the building. The crew contacted the building owner and informed them of the situation. The corner of the building was flagged and labeled for easy identification and location of where the gas smell originated.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 1600 block of County Road 23e for a vehicle fire. Smoke could be seen down the driveway of the residence. E-62 found a white Ford F-350 diesel on fire. The fire was contained to the engine compartment, and no one was inside the vehicle. The fire was extinguished, and the crew stayed on scene to make sure there were no hot spots.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 1600 block of Rivergate Way for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 62 was dispatched to the 4700 block of West County Road 14 for powerlines down/arcing due to high winds. E-62 shut down and blocked county road 14 near the arcing wires. Squad 61 was requested to help block the road to the East of the incident. Berthoud Fire waited on scene until REA arrived to fix the damaged wires.

Sunday, April 7

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 1500 block of Alpine Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew helped with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Lift assist in the 200 block of 2nd Street.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 800 block of Birdie Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 responded to the 18000 block of Weld County Road 1 for an illegal burn. The crew informed the homeowner that the county was under a red flag warning and there was no burning allowed. The crew also informed the homeowner that they will need a burn permit if there is any future burning. The fire was extinguished.