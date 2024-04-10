April 1 – 7

Monday, April 1

Warrant Arrest: Highway 287/County Road 4E – A juvenile female was contacted for speeding and found to have an outstanding warrant. She was booked at the Larimer County Hub.

Attempted Motor vehicle Trespass: Skimmer Street – A woman woke and saw the driver’s door to her 2005 Ford F350 was ajar. The truck was parked on the street in front of the residence and upon reviewing security cameras, a suspect vehicle parked alongside the F350 before the suspect tried to engage the ignition. The truck was unable to be stolen, as it had been severely damaged from the previous three times it was stolen. If anyone has any surveillance videos, please contact the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Berthoud Squad.

Lost Property: Urban Place – A female resident reported that she lost her pink leather cardholder wallet with her identification inside. If anyone has any information, please contact the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Berthoud substation.

Tuesday, April 2

Driving Under Revocation/Warrant Arrest: Willow Drive/Evergreen Avenue – A male driver was stopped after an Automatic License Plate Reader alerted to an outstanding warrant and for traffic offenses. He was found to have a revoked driver’s license and had warrants issued for his arrest. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Driving Under the Influence/Driving Under Revocation/Speeding: 1st Street/Turner Avenue – A man was contacted for speeding and found to be driving under the influence of alcohol and without a valid driver’s license. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail after he failed to perform roadside maneuvers in a manner consistent with sobriety.

Wednesday, April 3

Fraud: Wagon Bend Road – A woman said she was offered a job online. She said the “employer” sent her a check with instructions to deposit the check, hold $271, and send $1909 in cash to an address in California. The female realized this was an attempt to defraud her and was not out any money.

Felony Warrant Arrest: Mountain Avenue- A man was contacted with an outstanding Felony Warrant and booked into the Larimer County Jail.

Thursday, April 4

Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident: Highway 287/North Berthoud Parkway – A three wheeled motorcycle and a work truck collided at this intersection. The male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased, and the female passenger was taken to the hospital for serious bodily injuries. The male driver of the truck was uninjured. The CRASH (Crash Reconstruction and Scene Handling) Team was called to the scene to perform a full investigation.

Friday, April 5

Trespass: Mountain Avenue – A female was contacted in the parking lot after taking several food items from a local business without paying. The female returned all items and was formally trespassed from the business and a trespass notice was issued.

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident: North Hwy 287/Berthoud Parkway – A three-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection after the driver of one of the vehicles ran a red light while traveling North on Berthoud Parkway. No injuries were reported, and the driver of the at-fault vehicle was issued a summons.

Felony Possession with Intent to Distribute (Fentanyl)/Felony Possession of Cocaine/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Unlawful Possession of Another’s Identification: East Highway 56 – An adult male was contacted while passed out at the wheel of a vehicle while parked in a business parking lot. On contact, drug paraphernalia was in plain view. A search of the vehicle yielded 171 M30 (Fentanyl) pills, 5.6 grams of cocaine, approximately $750 in cash, and other indicia of drug distribution. The man was booked into jail.

Violation of a Protection Order: 7th Street – A female reported and provided a video showing her ex, who is restrained from her, being on her property. The investigation is ongoing.

Saturday, April 6

Violation of a Protection Order x2/Domestic Violence: 7th Street – The man from the previous day’s incident was contacted and provided a written statement as well as a full confession. He was booked into the Larimer County Jail on two Violations of a Protection Order. Victim Rights Advocates were offered to the victim, who declined.

Sunday, April 7

Warrant Arrest x2: East Highway 56 – A female was contacted with two outstanding warrants. She was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Hit and Run Motor Vehicle Accident/Careless Driving: Southwind Road – A vehicle was traveling southbound in a neighborhood through a curve and ran into a fire hydrant and other objects in the new construction area. The vehicle came to rest on the sidewalk causing heavy damage to the front right with all airbags deployed. A man was contacted after he was seen walking away from the vehicle and was later identified as the registered owner.

SCAM BUSTERS

Voice Cloning: If a call sounds like your boss (asking for bank account numbers) or your family member (begging for help in an emergency), you are more likely to act. That is why scammers use voice cloning to make their requests for money or information more believable. Make sure you call the person back with a known number to verify if the request is legitimate or just a swindle.

RECEIVE EMERGENCY NOTIFICATIONS ON YOUR CELL PHONE. Please visit https://NOCOAlert.org and register to get emergency notifications on your cell phone. Reverse 911 does not work on cell phones, only on landlines. Berthoud has the lowest registered numbers in Larimer County.