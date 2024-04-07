Deputies are investigating a crash that killed one motorcycle rider and seriously injured another.

Just before 3 p.m. on April 4, 2024, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls about a serious crash at the intersection of Highway 287 and Berthoud Parkway. LCSO deputies, Berthoud Fire, and Thompson Valley EMS medical crews responded to the scene.

Deputies determined that a motorcycle was traveling in the northbound lane of Highway 287. The collision occurred when a 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 flatbed truck traveling in the southbound lane of Highway 287 turned left onto Berthoud Parkway. The motorcycle riders, an adult male and adult female, both sustained serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital. Sadly, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The Larimer County Coroner will release his identity at a later time. The adult male driver of the truck was not injured.

“Our hearts go out to the many people affected by this devastating crash,” said Sgt. Justin Williamson, who leads the LCSO Berthoud squad and serves as the town’s law enforcement chief. “Our deputies regularly work to impact driving behaviors, but keeping our roads safe is a responsibility that every driver shares.”

Due to the severity of the collision, the LCSO crash team also responded. The intersection of Highway 287 and Berthoud Parkway was closed for approximately 4 hours while deputies processed the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and deputies are working to determine what factors contributed to the crash. Anyone with information about the incident may contact Deputy Zack Anderson at 970-498-5597.