Berthoud Police Blotter: June 2024

June 1 – 2

Saturday, June 1

Misdemeanor Warrant Arrest: Maple Drive – A man was contacted with an outstanding warrant and booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Sunday, June 2

Felony Warrant Arrest: Highway 287/West County Road 8 – A woman was contacted as a passenger in a traffic stop and arrested for her outstanding Felony Warrant. She was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

June 3 – 9

Monday, June 3

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident/Following Too Closely: Highway 56/County Road 1 – Two vehicles were stopped on Highway 56 for a turning vehicle. A female driver did not see the vehicle in front of her was stopped and rear-ended the vehicle, causing that vehicle to hit the vehicle in front of it. The at-fault driver was issued a summons for following too closely.

Tuesday, June 4

Theft: 10th Street – An unknown suspect stole the backflow preventer from the irrigation system at Roberts Lake Park in Berthoud. The theft occurred sometime since last fall when the system was shut down.

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident/Following Too Closely: Mountain Avenue/9th Street – A male driver rear-ended another vehicle, which was stopped for a pedestrian in the crosswalk. The at-fault driver was issued a summons for following too closely.

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident/Careless Driving: Cheyenne Drive – A juvenile female distracted and drove a golf cart into the front of a parked vehicle. The at-fault driver was issued a summons for careless driving.

Attempted First-Degree Arson/Reckless Endangerment x4: 1st Street – A transgender female lit a tablecloth on fire which scorched a wall inside the residence. The suspect stated she had the intent to burn the house down to evict her four family members, who were all sleeping in the residence. One of the family members heard the smoke detectors and was able to put the fire out before it spread any further. The female was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Wednesday, June 5

Speeding 40+ Over: Highway 287/Mountain Avenue – A female driver was summonsed for speeding 140 Miles Per Hour (MPH) in a 65 MPH zone on her sports bike.

Fraud/Theft: Mountain Avenue – A local business reported having $3,500 stolen after a forged check was cashed and two fraudulent payments were made using the business checking account. Two other business checks were forged and attempted to be deposited.

Identity Theft: North County Road 15C – A woman reported an unauthorized line of credit was opened in her name. She is currently not out any money.

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident/Failed to Drive in a Single Lane: Mountain Avenue/1st Street – A male driver failed to navigate a right curve and struck a sign causing damage to the vehicle. The driver continued to drive. Once contacted, the male driver was issued a summons for failure to drive in a single lane (weaving).

Thursday, June 6

Assist to Loveland Police Department/Chronic Runaway: Berthoud – A juvenile female ran away early this morning. It was reported the juvenile was involved in a physical fight in Loveland which the Loveland Police Department is currently investigating. The juvenile female was entered into law enforcement databases as a runaway. The juvenile later returned home, and information was passed along to the Loveland Police Department. The juvenile was then removed as a runaway.

Criminal Mischief: Meadowlark Drive – An unknown white male in a black truck entered a local gas station, paid for $50 in gas, and then pulled away from the pumps, taking the nozzle with him. Currently waiting for surveillance footage.

Unattended Death: Welch Avenue – An adult male called 911 saying he was bleeding. Medical found the man unconscious and bleeding. Medical forced entry and began rendering aid. The man was transported to the hospital with no pulse and was later pronounced deceased.

Friday, June 7

Motor Vehicle Accident with Injuries: Berthoud Parkway/Woodcock Street – A single-vehicle accident was reported in the early morning hours. A vehicle rolled with 5 occupants. All were transported to the hospital. The LCSO CRASH Team responded to investigate. The investigation is ongoing.

Driving Under the Influence/Unsafe Backing: North County Road 31 – A male driver was contacted after backing into a park dumpster. Roadsides were not consistent with sobriety, and he was booked in at the Larimer County Jail.

Felony Menacing/Felony Vehicular Eluding/Prohibited Use of a Weapon/Driving Under the Influence/Theft/Reckless Driving: 1st Street – A male drove to the business and challenged three patrons to a fight. The man then obtained a handgun from under the driver’s seat of the vehicle he was driving. He kept the handgun behind his back; however, one individual was able to see it. The man then left and was located by deputies while driving. The man immediately fled prior to a traffic stop and a pursuit was initiated. The driver ultimately left the vehicle and fled on foot. He was contacted at a family member’s house and taken into custody. The man’s father is missing a handgun which is believed to be stolen by the suspect male. The man was taken to the Larimer County Jail, where he was booked in as uncooperative.

Missing Juvenile: Berthoud – A woman reported her granddaughter was missing. It is believed the female juvenile was going to her mother’s residence in Missouri. The juvenile was entered in as missing and a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) was sent out to other law enforcement agencies.

Saturday, June 8

Unattended Death: West County Road 14 – A welfare check was requested on a man’s elderly father. Exigency was established to enter the residence, where the man was found deceased from apparent natural causes.

Sunday, June 9

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident: Highway 56 – Two vehicles made contact while in the roundabout. Both vehicles sustained minor damage. The at-fault vehicle could not be established, and drivers exchanged insurance information.

RECEIVE EMERGENCY NOTIFICATIONS ON YOUR CELL PHONE. Please visit https://NOCOAlert.org and register to get emergency notifications on your cell phone. Reverse 911 does not work on cell phones, only on landlines. Berthoud has the lowest registered numbers in Larimer County.

June 10 – 16

Monday, June 10

Theft/Assist to Other Agency: East Highway 56 – A business reported several hundred dollars of fuel was fraudulently charged on a fuel card at a local gas station. The same card was used again in Arapahoe County charging over $1,000 in fuel. It is believed information for the compromised card was skimmed at a fueling center. Video footage was obtained and passed along to Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, which will be handing charges if the suspect is identified.

Trespass/Criminal Tampering: 4th Street – A man found an intoxicated woman and her dogs in his house sleeping. The woman urinated in the house, as did her dogs. The woman was contacted and believed she was at her boyfriend’s house.

Tuesday, June 11

Hit and Run Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident: County Road 44 – A male driver reported that he was hit by a white semi towing a water trailer in the roundabout east of I-25. The man’s vehicle sustained minor damage and he was able to drive his vehicle home. There was no further information on the run vehicle.

Suspicious Circumstances: Great Plains Avenue – A woman reported her ex-boyfriend has continually contacted her since 2020 through various fake accounts on social media and other means. The man was contacted and advised to discontinue contacting the woman or criminal charges may be pursued.

Mental Health Hold: 4th Street – An adult female was having suicidal ideations and held a knife to her wrist. She was transported to a mental health facility and placed on a mental health hold.

Wednesday, June 12

Second-Degree Arson: 1st Street – Employees at a local gas station reported a young juvenile male lit merchandise on fire in the store. The investigation is ongoing in an attempt to identify the boy.

Thursday, June 13Driving Under the Influence/Violation of Protection Orders x5/Obstruction of Government Operations: Curlew Drive – A man violated five protection orders by interacting with the protected party. The man was contacted driving under the influence and barricaded in his vehicle before being taken into custody.

Friday, June 14

Shoplifting: Mountain Avenue – A man was caught stealing Buzz Balls and a bag of Doritos. The man ran away when confronted by staff. PC exists for petty theft for the below unidentified man.

Saturday, June 15

Burglary/Vehicle Theft x2: 2nd Street – Forced entry was made on two doors at an automotive dealership. The suspects stole two vehicles, multiple tools, 100 Colorado Temp Tag Sleeves, and vehicle titles. The investigation is ongoing.

Criminal Mischief: Gateway Park Drive – A man reported that his home and vehicles were egged. There is currently no suspect information or surveillance footage.

Driving Under the Influence/Careless Driving: West County Road 10E/Delvin Street – A male driver side-swiped a parked car and was seen throwing beer cans from his vehicle. The man did not complete standardized field sobriety tests consistent with sobriety and was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Vehicle Trespass: West County Road 14 – A locked vehicle was entered at this address and a firearm was stolen from the vehicle.

Sunday, June 16

Burglary/Vehicle Trespass x4: Ellie Way – Two unknown male suspects entered a garage and a vehicle parked inside. Four other vehicles at nearby residences were reported to have been trespassed. All these crimes were linked to the burglary from the previous day.

RECEIVE EMERGENCY NOTIFICATIONS ON YOUR CELL PHONE. Please visit https://NOCOAlert.org and register to get emergency notifications on your cell phone. Reverse 911 does not work on cell phones, only on landlines. Berthoud has the lowest registered numbers in Larimer County.