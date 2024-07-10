Berthoud Police Blotter: July 2024

July 1 – 7

Monday, July 1

Violation of a Protection Order/Warrant Arrest: Redcloud Avenue – A man was reported to be passed out under a tree. The man was intoxicated and had a warrant for his arrest. The man also had a protection order not to consume any alcohol. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Unattended Death: 1400 4th Street – A man was found deceased by a neighbor. There was nothing suspicious and the man had a significant medical history. Investigations consulted. The Coroner’s Medical Examiner responded.

Tuesday, July 2

Nothing of Significance to Note

Wednesday, July 3

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident/Drove without Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) When Required/Expired License Plates: Berthoud Parkway/Mountain Avenue – A male driver was distracted while driving a box truck and hit a power pole knocking out power to multiple traffic lights. The man did not have a CDL when required and the license plates were expired on the box truck. The man was issued a citation.

Driving Under the Influence: North Berthoud Parkway/Crestridge Drive – A male driver was contacted for traffic infractions and did not complete roadsides consistent with a sober driver. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail,

Driving Under the Influence/Motor Vehicle Accident with Injuries/Careless Driving/Leaving the Scene of an Accident: North Berthoud Parkway/Waterman Street – A man driver rolled his vehicle twice and continued driving south on Berthoud Parkway. The man was transported to the hospital where he admitted to drinking and driving. He was medically cleared and booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident/Fail to Yield Right of Way: Mountain Avenue/7th Street. A driver hit another vehicle due to failing to yield for the right-of-way. The at-fault driver was issued a citation

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident: 10th Street/Welch Avenue – A female driver side-swiped a parked car due to her footwear getting tangled in the pedals of the vehicle.

Warrant Arrest x4/Violation of Protection Order x2/Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance: Franklin Avenue – A man and woman were contacted together in violation of protection orders with one another. The woman was found in possession of cocaine and fentanyl. Both parties were booked into the Larimer County Jail.

Thursday, July 4

Happy Independence Day!

Driving Under the Influence/Open Container: 2nd Street – A female driver originally was called in as a person down. The woman was contacted in her running vehicle, refused roadsides, and refused a chemical test. A blood draw search warrant was obtained. She was booked at the Larimer County Jail

Stolen License Plate: Grand Market Avenue – A man was stopped with a stolen license plate attached to the vehicle he was operating. Only one plate was recovered. The man was issued a summons.

Driving Under the Influence/Driving Under the Influence Per Se/Resisting Arrest: South Taft Avenue/West County Road 14 – A man was contacted and resisted after he failed standard field sobriety testing. A control hold was used to gain compliance. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Friday, July 5

Lost License Plate: Megan Way – A man reported his front license plate was missing overnight. The plate was later located.

Warrant Arrest: 3800 East Highway 56 – A man was contacted with an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Mental Health: West County Road 14 – A man was called in for texting multiple people after stating he was going to hang himself. The man was contacted at his residence extremely intoxicated and making suicidal statements. He was taken to the hospital and placed on an Emergency Commitment Hold.

Saturday, July 6

Mental Health: East Colorado Avenue – A man continually called the Sheriff’s Office reporting multiple false alarms, and he was adamant that his security system was hacked.

Sunday, July 7

Theft: Redcloud Avenue – A woman reported a man took $250 for car wash gift certificates before Christmas, and never provided the service or refunded the money. Further investigation is currently being conducted.

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident: 4th Street – Berthoud Fire was responding to a medical call and clipped a parked car as the fire engine was parking. The vehicle was unoccupied, contact was made with the business owner.

