Berthoud Police Blotter: May 2024

May 1 – 5

Wednesday, May 1

Mental Health/Suicide Attempt: North Berthoud Parkway – A man was found at a local park after an alert went out that he may have ingested antifreeze in a suicide attempt. The man was found after drinking approximately a quart of antifreeze. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital and placed on a mental health hold.

Thursday, May 2

Assault/Domestic Violence: South Third Street – A male and female said they smoked methamphetamine the night before. When they got up at 1:15 p.m., the woman assaulted the man with her fists and a vape pen, causing pain and injury. She was taken to the Larimer County Jail where she was booked.

Felony Driving Under the Influence/Driving without Headlamps: South 5th Street/Colorado Avenue – A man was contacted for failing to display headlamps when required. The driver failed roadsides and was booked at the Larimer County Jail for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. It was found the driver had four previous DUI convictions.

Friday, May 3

Criminal Possession of a Financial Device/Warrant Arrest: 2nd Street- A man was contacted on an outstanding warrant for his arrest and was found to have a credit card not belonging to him in his pocket. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Fraud: 8th Street – A man reported that he was defrauded out of $1,200 when he tried to buy a Schnauzer puppy on Facebook Marketplace. The man sent the money via PayPal and then never heard back from the seller after several attempts. The seller was determined to be a fraudster.

Saturday, May 4

Nothing of significance to note.

Sunday, May 5

Theft: County Road 14 – A man reported that an unknown individual opened his work truck unlocked toolboxes and took seven DeWalt cases containing approximately 650 sprinkler nozzles. The theft occurred sometime between 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Sunday. The approximate value of the stolen items is $2,000.

Mental Health Hold: Berthoud – A 9-year-old boy attempted to stab his stepmother with a knife at dinner, attacked and assaulted his 13-year-old brother, threatened to kill his family, and one month ago he tried to light the house on fire to kill his family. The juvenile was taken to the hospital and placed on a mental health hold.

Violation of a Protection Order x3/Driving Under Revocation: Curlew Drive – A man drove to his residence with a woman from whom he is restrained under three cases for domestic violence and stalking. The man was arrested and booked at the Larimer County Jail. Victim Advocates were notified for the woman.

Stolen Vehicle/Felony Vehicular Eluding: Highway 287/Mountain Avenue – An ALPR (Automatic License Plate Reader) alert for a stolen vehicle was received in the area of Mountain Avenue and Highway 287 on a stolen vehicle. A traffic stop was attempted and the vehicle in question fled. A pursuit was started but was stopped at Highway 287 and Highway 66 for public safety.

Scambusters

Let’s Talk about Spam Texts and Emails

When scammers send spam messages that seem legit (but are not), they are often trying to trick you into clicking links and giving them personal or financial information. Things like your passwords or bank account and Social Security numbers are valuable to scammers. With that access to your accounts, scammers could try to steal your money or your identity. Or both.

To help you cut down on spam and avoid scams:

Use filters. Your mobile phone probably has options to filter and block texts from unknown senders. Some wireless providers and call-blocking apps can also help block unwanted messages. Many popular email providers (like Gmail) have strong spam filters turned on by default. But if any spam gets into your inbox, mark it as spam or junk.

Protect your personal information. Before you enter personal information on a website, email, or text chain, stop. Ask yourself: Why do they need this information? And what is going to happen to it? Remember, too: never share your Social Security number with someone who reaches out to you.

Unsubscribe from unwanted emails. Getting fewer unwanted emails helps you avoid clicking on links that can lead to a phishing attack.

Report unwanted messages. Unwanted messages often lead to swindles. Report them. Use your phone’s “report junk” option or forward unwanted texts to 7726 (SPAM) and unwanted emails to your email provider.

Scammers pretend to be someone you can trust and say they have discovered a problem with one of your accounts — or that someone is using your identity. They may know some things about you and sound very convincing. They may even be very sympathetic to your problem: offering to help you set things right … and then asking for your verification code to get into your account.

If you give them the code, they can log into your account and transfer all the money out of your savings or investment accounts.

Never give your verification code to someone else. It is only for you to log into your account. Anyone who asks you for your account verification code is a scammer.

If someone asks you for your verification code, do not engage. Hang up. Block their number. Stop texting them.

RECEIVE EMERGENCY NOTIFICATIONS ON YOUR CELL PHONE. Please visit https://NOCOAlert.org and register to get emergency notifications on your cell phone. Reverse 911 does not work on cell phones, only on landlines. Berthoud has the lowest registered numbers in Larimer County.

May 6 -12

Monday, May 6

Tuesday, May 7

Mental Health Hold: Shelby Drive – A woman was called in by family members during a mental health episode. She was taken to the hospital for a mental health hold.

Wednesday, May 8

Unattended Death: Highway 56 – An adult male was found deceased in his semi-truck after a welfare check was called in by his employer. Nothing suspicious was found on the scene and the Weld County Coroner responded.

Recovered Firearm: Mountain Avenue – A firearm was found abandoned in the men’s bathroom at a local establishment. The firearm was logged into the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office for safekeeping. The alleged owner of the gun later called and was advised where his firearm was.

Theft: Mountain Avenue – An expired temporary license plate was believed to be thrown away in November of 2023; however, the registered owner of the temporary plate received tollway bills in the mail for the plate. The plate was entered as stolen into law enforcement databases.

Thursday, May 9

Theft/Stolen Firearm: Colorado Avenue – A man reported his handgun was stolen sometime during the past month prior to moving to Berthoud. The firearm was kept in a locked drawer. The firearm was entered as stolen into law enforcement databases.

Warrant Arrest x3: Spartan Avenue – A man was transported by ambulance due to his intoxication level. After he was medically cleared, he was booked on three outstanding warrants.

Friday, May 10

Violation of a Protection Order: Highway 287 – A woman called to demand an in-person report about further civil matters between her and her estranged husband. When Deputies arrived on the scene to take the report, they saw that the woman was parked in front of the gate and her estranged husband was standing behind it. The woman was found to be in violation of a protection order and was booked into the Larimer County Jail.

Identity Theft: Art Drive – A man reported getting a letter in the mail from AT&T regarding a data breach. He said that upon pulling a credit report, he was notified that someone was using his Social Security number in Virginia.

Fraud: Murrlet Street – A woman reported that she had almost been defrauded out of $15,000 after suspects reached out to her claiming to be from Venmo. Money was wired to her account, but her accounts were immediately frozen after the large influx of cash. The woman is not out any money, and a follow-up will be done with her bank for further information.

Saturday, May 11

Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident/Assist to Colorado State Patrol: Highway 287/County Road 4 – A tan Nissan Murano was traveling northbound on Highway 287 when the driver lost control, drove off the roadway, and rolled several times. The driver sustained severe head injuries and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Alcohol is believed to be involved. The Colorado State Patrol is handling the crash investigation.

Violation of a Protection Order/Warrant Arrest x2: 6th Street – A male was contacted and found to be in violation of a protection order with the female he was with. The woman was found to have two outstanding warrants. Both parties were booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Sunday, May 12

Nothing of Significance to Note.

Scambusters

What to know before you click on a “free” computer security scan

With all the security threats out there, you might be tempted to click on a pop-up or ad for a “free” scan to keep your computer safe. Especially if you see a Windows logo. The problem? They are impersonating well-known companies and scaring you into paying to fix computer problems that do not exist.

Lying about finding security threats on your computer — to sell you a service to repair your computer over the phone — is illegal. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says the companies charged people $27-$58 to “repair” the fake computer threats and warnings, but it did not end there. They often told customers that the problem could not be fixed and then recommended services by a technician that cost $199 to $499 more.

To avoid tech support swindles:

Know that legitimate tech companies will not contact you by phone, email, or text message to tell you there is a problem with your computer.

Never click a link or call a number in a pop-up warning. Honest tech companies will not contact you unexpectedly and ask you to do that.

