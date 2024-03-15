March 1 – 3

Friday, March 1

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 400 block of Indiana Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 62 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 400 block of West County Road 10E for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a nearby hospital.

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to a two-car MVA on Hwy 287 and Southwest 42nd Street. The crew assisted with loading one patient for transport to a nearby hospital and cleaned up all hazardous materials.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 1700 block of Whales Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 500 block of Capitol Reef Court for an odor investigation. The gas stove was not igniting properly. The crews shut off the gas line to the stove and unplugged the electrical cord to disable the unit. E-61 advised homeowners to have the stove inspected before use.

Saturday, March 2

Citizens assist with a car seat at Station 1.

Engine 61 was dispatched to the 900 block of 7th Street for an illegal burn. The crew found 1 person burning yard debris in a metal fire pit located in the front yard. The fire was very small and putting up small amounts of smoke. E-61 informed the homeowner about burning regulations and the fire was extinguished.

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to the 4800 block of Meining Road for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 62 and LFRA were dispatched to the 3200 block of South County Road 23 for a vehicle fire. E-62 was directed to a vehicle about 70 feet off the road in a field near Lon Hagler lake. The crew could see a white SUV off the road and was on fire and had started a grass fire about 20’X20′. The vehicle fire and grass fire were extinguished. The scene was turned over to CSP.

Engine 61 was dispatched to the area of WCR 3 and WCR 46 for an illegal burn. E-61 informed the homeowner about burning regulations and the fire was extinguished.

Sunday, March 3

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Berthoud Fire Protection District

Incident Report

March 4 – 10

Monday, March 4

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 1300 block of 1st Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 500 block of Mayo Court for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 62 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 700 block of 10th Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Tuesday, March 5

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to a 2-car MVA around the area of 1200 Lake Avenue. The crew did a brief investigation and discovered there were no injuries or hazards resulting from the accident.

Citizen assist with detectors in the 20000 block of Weld County Road 1.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 1100 block of Jefferson Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Wednesday, March 6

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 1300 block of Tipton Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Citizen assist with a car seat installation at Station 1.

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 800 block of Wilshire Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Thursday, March 7

No Calls

Friday, March 8

Berthoud Fire and TVEMS responded to a 1-car roll over accident off the westside of Highway 287 and North Yellowstone Road. The crew did a brief investigation and discovered there were no injuries or hazards resulting from the accident.

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to a 1-car MVA around the area of 700-1199 Highway 287. The car had slid off the road. The crew did a brief investigation and discovered there were no injuries or hazards resulting from the accident.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 1500 block of Tundra Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 1600 block of Vantage Parkway for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a nearby hospital.

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Saturday, March 9

Citizen assist with a car seat installation at Station 2.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 1900 block of WCR Road 6 for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 1400 block of Vantage Parkway for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a nearby hospital.

Sunday, March 10

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 100 block of Tavner Court for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a nearby hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 1500 block of Dove Haven Lane for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a nearby hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to a 2-car MVA around the area of LCR 8 and Highway 287. The car had slid off the road. The crew did a brief investigation and discovered there were no injuries or hazards resulting from the accident.