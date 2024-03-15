March 1 – 3

Friday, March 1

Motor Vehicle Accident/Careless Driving: Berthoud Parkway/Highway 287 – A male driver was nodding off from being tired when he struck a truck pulling a dump trailer that was waiting to turn. This caused the man’s vehicle to roll. The at-fault driver was transported to the hospital and issued a citation.

Mental Health Hold: 3rd Street/Mountain Avenue – A man attempted suicide by slitting both of his wrists. Three outstanding citizens intervened and called 911 while providing life-saving measures. Two tourniquets were applied by the on-scene deputy before medical arrival. The man was later placed on a mental health hold after he was taken to the hospital.

Burglary/Theft/Violation of Protection Order: 2nd Street – A man unlawfully entered a residence from which he is restrained to take back his property. The man allegedly also took property belonging to the homeowner, from whom he is also restrained. A felony arrest warrant was issued.

Reckless Driving/Driving Without a License: Interstate 25/Highway 56 – A man was contacted on a traffic stop for speeding 100 mph in a 75 zone and weaving. The driver was from South America and admitted to having been on his phone texting and not having a driver’s license. He was issued a summons.

Saturday, March 2

Motor Vehicle Accident with Injuries: South County Road 23 – Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle on fire in a ditch. The vehicle was associated with a hit-and-run accident in the area. A citizen intervened by getting the driver out of the car, and dragging him up the embankment toward safety.

Speed Exhibition/Speeding 40+ Over: Highway 287 & County Road 10E – A male driver was observed traveling at excessive speeds southbound and appeared to taunt the marked patrol car which was traveling northbound on the opposite side of the divided highway. An emergency turn-around was utilized by the deputy. The vehicle accelerated and was clocked on radar at 106 mph and was eventually stopped. The driver was summonsed.

Sunday, March 3

Warrant Arrest: Tavner Court – A woman was contacted with an outstanding warrant. She was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Suspicious Circumstances/Possession of Methamphetamine: County Road 15C – Neighbors reported a disturbance between a man and a woman in this area. Two individuals were identified as the involved parties. Criminal charges were not substantiated, but a user amount of methamphetamine was found in the woman’s possession, and she was issued a summons.

Warrant Arrest: 5th Street – A man was contacted with an outstanding warrant. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

March 4 – 10

Monday, March 4

Warrant Arrest x2: 7th Street – A man was contacted with an outstanding Felony and Misdemeanor warrant. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Tuesday, March 5

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident/Following Too Closely: Berthoud Parkway/Mountain Avenue – A female driver rear-ended another driver’s vehicle. The at-fault driver was cited for following too closely.

Traffic Complaint: Highway 287/Berthoud Parkway – CDOT (Colorado Department of Transportation) employees were doing road work in this area and had some areas blocked off. A CDOT employee reported several vehicles disregarded their traffic cones to bypass the blocked areas to the point they almost had to shut down operations due to safety concerns. LCSO Traffic Unit assisted and made numerous traffic stops for speeders in a construction zone.

Identity Theft: Welch Avenue – A man reported his identity was used for a student loan of $4,700. The man discovered this loan after checking his credit report.

Wednesday, March 6

Unattended Death: Meining Road – An elderly man with extensive medical history was found deceased by his adult daughter.

Thursday, March 7

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident: Highway 287/Mountain Avenue – A vehicle heading South on 287 hit a patch of ice and slid off the road and into the bushes. The vehicle was drivable but stuck in the bushes requiring a tow to the registered owner’s address in Longmont.

Burglary: Blue Bell Road- A man reported that at some point overnight, an unknown person entered his garage through a possibly unlocked side door and stole $40,000 worth of high-end bicycles through the door, which he found open. The owner did not have any serial numbers for the stolen bikes and a neighborhood canvass produced no additional information.

Friday, March 8

Lost Property: 2nd Street – A woman reported she lost her keys on a walk near Pioneer Park.

Warrant Arrest x3: Meadowlark Drive – A woman was contacted who had three outstanding warrants for her arrest. She was booked at the Larimer County Jail after medical clearance for Fentanyl.

Warrant Arrest x2: 6th Street – A woman was contacted with two outstanding warrants. She was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Saturday, March 9

Violation of Protection Order x2: 2nd Street – Neighbors reported that a man was having a mental break down, possibly due to methamphetamine use. Upon contact, the man was alert but found to have violated two protection orders with a woman he was in contact with. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Harassment/Child Abuse/Domestic Violence: Country Road – A married couple was drinking and arguing when the woman struck the man multiple times while he was holding their one-year-old son. As she was chasing him around, the woman tripped over a chair and struck her face on the floor, requiring stitches and a medical clearance at the hospital. She was then booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Sunday, March 10

Motor Vehicle Accident with Serious Bodily Injury/Careless Driving: Highway 287/Highway 56 – A male driver made a left turn in front of another vehicle, causing a t-bone crash. The passenger of the man;s vehicle was transported by ambulance to the hospital with serious bodily injuries. The at-fault driver was issued a citation for Careless Driving Causing Bodily Injury.

Scambusters!

Remote Access to Your Computer: Scammers call to fix a virus on your computer, or a phony alert from a bank indicating there was fraud on your account and they needed remote access to your computer. If you agree, the scammer can download all your personal banking, contacts, credit cards, etc. from your computer and then they clean out your bank accounts and/or leave malware on your computer. PLEASE only give people access to your computer if it is a reputable computer repair firm like Geek Squad or other approved computer firms.

