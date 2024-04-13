Susan LaVonne “Sue” Chapman, 65, passed away on March 17 at her home in Berthoud, Colorado. Sue was born January 10, 1959, in Greeley. She was the daughter of Corinne “LaVonne” and Charles M. Chapman.

Sue lived most of her life in Colorado, where her loving heart compelled her unselfish and continuous support for her community. Sue studied Early Childhood Education at Aims Community College in Greeley, and ran “Momma Sue’s Daycare” out of her Berthoud home for many years. She was active in a Larimer County-wide daycare association during that time, and served one term as association vice president. Sue also provided ongoing assistance for several elderly neighbors.

A non-driver, Sue relied on the Berthoud Area Transportation Service (BATS). Again, Sue gave back to her community by serving as a citizen representative on the BATS Board. Over the years, she continued to provide rider-feedback and guidance to BATS officials on proposed regulations and service.

In recent years, Sue had been plagued by clinical depression and anxiety, and other serious health issues. She is survived by her sister, Connie Chapman, and her brothers, Tom and Ed Chapman, and their families, including a nephew, Patrick, and a niece, Noelle.

A visitation and celebration of Sue’s life will be held between 2-4 pm on Sunday, April 21, at the Allnutt Hunter Chapel, 2100 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Mental Health America (https://mhanational.org), or the Early Childhood Council of Larimer County (https://www.coloradogives.org/organization/EarlyChildhoodCouncilofLarimerCounty).